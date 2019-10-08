Rent The Chicken Planning for 2020 in Connecticut

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer Joe's Gardens, LLC expanded its offering to include Rent The Chicken in 2019. They are now hatching their plans for 2020. Starting again in April, customers in Hartford, the Shoreline Area, and beyond can have "farm fresh" eggs in their backyard. Each rental includes everything needed: a portable coop, at least two egg-laying hens, feed for the rental season, and phone and web chat support. Reservations are currently being accepted.



Rent The Chicken offers free delivery to most of Connecticut and anywhere within 50 miles of Wallingford, CT 06492. A delivery fee will be charged for those customers who are located outside of the free delivery areas. Potential customers can call 724-305-0782 or visit our website at www.RentTheChicken.com for more information. Specifically, http://www.rentthechicken.com/p/connecticut.html

A unique outdoor pet without commitment and lots of support!

"We have been thrilled with the first season and we are amazed at how many people fell in love with their chickens. Folks rent chickens for lots of reasons – they rent them to teach responsibility, because they had chickens as kids themselves, they have a busy winter and need to work around schedules, and many folks that want that yard to table experience with the freshest eggs possible," Homestead Ida said.

"We provide chickens that are already laying eggs, no waiting 4 – 6 months for that first egg. They have a chicken friend to call when they have problems. They are making a healthy food choice for their family. They are providing education to their family on where their food comes from which is a big thing at my farm. They know what the chickens eat so they know what they are eating with the eggs. We include a book to help them start off with some reading while they wait for the chickens which is also a great resource as long-term chicken fans," Farmer Joe said.

About Rent The Chicken and Farmer Joe's Gardens, LLC:

Rent The Chicken was established near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, by Phillip and Jenn Tompkins in 2013. Rent The Chicken has partnered with more than 40 farmers and homesteaders in the United States (including Farmer Joe's Gardens, LLC) and locations in Canada that offer Rent The Chicken as an extension of their farm or homestead.



Farmer Joe's Gardens, LLC is family owned and operated. "Homestead Ida & Farmer Joe" with their family are serving the Greater Hartford Area, the Shoreline Area, and beyond. Both are full-time farmers and are raising their sons on their family farm with greenhouses, vegetable fields, annuals, goats and of course, their chickens. Farmer Joe is a fourth generation farmer on the same land, growing the same crops. Homestead Ida connects with the community through their farm stand at Farmer Joe's Gardens where they coordinate their Rent The Chicken operation in-between their CSA and gardening products. Joe and Ida were named the National Outstanding Young Farmers of the Year in 2016. They have been hosting chicken workshops for since 2012 to introduce folks to the joy of farm fresh eggs and chicken 101. They are egg-cited to join Rent The Chicken to share, with others, the joy of keeping chickens not only for the eggs but as fun pets too!

