Rent the Runway and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Team Up for Empowering Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rent the Runway (RTR) (NASDAQ: RENT), transforming the way women get dressed by pioneering the world's first Closet in the Cloud, is thrilled to announce a partnership with America's Sweethearts, the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), that kicks off this December with an empowering holiday campaign focused on celebrating the hardworking women of the team, both on and off the field.

Through this seasonal partnership touchpoint, Rent the Runway is honoring the strength, dedication, and passion of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by highlighting their powerful stories and celebrating their personal journeys beyond the spotlight. Dallas has proven to be an important market for Rent the Runway. The brand launched their most advanced Dream Fulfillment Center in the Arlington area in 2019, which was designed to support growth in the region and to unlock timely delivery for Rent the Runway customers nationally. The city showcases a strong fashion-forward community and a growing interest in accessible, sustainable luxury. Rent the Runway is excited to deepen its connection with local consumers by partnering with the DCC.

"As a brand, Rent the Runway is all about empowering women to feel confident, strong, and ready to conquer every moment of their lives. Partnering with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a natural extension of that mission," said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent the Runway. "On the field, their iconic uniforms symbolize strength, precision, and teamwork. Off the field, we're thrilled to empower these incredible women by dressing them for their other big moments—whether they're participating in events for their communities, pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams, or celebrating personal milestones."

As part of the holiday campaign, Rent the Runway will feature Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Reece, Charly, Brooklyn, Camille, and Ava wearing a curated collection of festive pieces, available for rent through the service. The spirit of this holiday campaign will showcase the diverse and multifaceted lives of these incredible women who, in addition to their roles as athletes and entertainers, are community leaders in Dallas in their own individual ways. Offering a deeper look at the women behind the uniforms, RTR will highlight their personal stories of perseverance and resilience – both on and off the field. Through video features and social media engagement, Rent the Runway aims to inspire its customers to embrace their own journeys, while celebrating the successes of women in all aspects of life.

"At the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, we believe in empowering women to feel confident both on and off the field. Our new partnership with Rent the Runway is a perfect fit, providing our team with stylish, versatile clothing that enhances their self-assurance and allows them to express their unique personalities. Whether performing at AT&T Stadium or out in the community, we want every woman to feel unstoppable in every moment." — Kelli Finglass, Senior Director, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Rent the Runway's holiday curation offers everything from glamorous dresses and chic separates to cozy yet fashionable winter staples, allowing customers to rent high-quality, designer pieces without the commitment. The partnership with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is just one of the ways Rent the Runway is continuing its commitment to empowering women and supporting their confidence, both in and out of the workplace. RTR and DCC are looking forward to sharing this partnership with its Dallas-based and engaged national consumers, with more details to come in 2025.

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world's first shared designer closet. RTR's mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from hundreds of designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear and ski wear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman's leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC's "Disruptor 50" five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the "TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine's "Women Changing the World."

Established in 1961, The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders introduced a new style of dance that transformed sports entertainment forever. Featured in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, the DCC pioneered their own powerful and dynamic style of dance, dazzling crowds and lifting spirits worldwide. The DCC cemented their place in pop culture with two made-for-television movies, 16 Seasons as Country Music Television's highest rated & longest running series, an expansive collection of merchandise including posters, calendars & a collector's edition Barbie. Thousands of dancers from across the world compete each year to perform on the global stage highlighted in their new Netflix docuseries "America's Sweethearts".

