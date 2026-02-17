Rent-to-Own Industry's National Standards Raised with Launch of 50-State Model Lease Agreement Library

New Initiative Strengthens Transparency, Consistency, and Consumer Confidence Across $12 Billion Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The $12 billion rent-to-own (RTO) industry is taking a major step to strengthen transparency, professionalism, and consumer confidence nationwide. The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), America's only national trade association representing the RTO sector, announces the launch of its 50-state Model Lease Agreement Library.

The "Why" Behind This Initiative

Rent-to-own agreements are a foundational piece within a sector that impacts many industries, such as retail, consumer goods manufacturing, and automotive aftermarket services. Clear, consistent contracts are essential to ensuring customers understand their options, costs, and rights.

APRO's Model Lease Agreement Library modernizes those agreements across all 50 states. By updating disclosures, aligning contracts with current legal standards, and standardizing best practices, this initiative strengthens transparency and reinforces accountable business operations nationwide.

This effort comes at a time when millions of Americans rely on rent-to-own to access essential household goods, such as furniture, electronics, appliances, and tires. As demand for flexible purchasing options increase, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, maintaining clear and up-to-date agreements is critical to protecting customers and sustaining trust in the industry.

"This is a transformational moment for the rent-to-own industry that was years in the making," said Charles Smitherman, CEO of APRO. "For decades, operators have navigated a complex web of state statutes and evolving legal requirements. Now, for the first time, our members can access state-specific agreements built not just to meet yesterday's laws, but to withstand tomorrow's challenges. This is what meaningful self-regulation looks like, and it will benefit both businesses and consumers."

Setting a New Industry Standard

APRO partnered with nationally recognized compliance law firm Hudson Cook, LLP to develop the library. Unlike generic templates, each agreement is:

Tailored to the specific lease-to-own statute in each state

Updated for emerging legislative and judicial developments

Structured to incorporate modern arbitration and dispute-resolution requirements

Adapted to provide clear, transparent disclosures for consumers

Designed to withstand regulatory and enforcement scrutiny

Many RTO operators update leases only when a state statute changes. However, the legal environment around contracts is constantly evolving, even when the laws remain the same. This includes core contract law standards, arbitration, dispute resolution, and marketing and advertising alignment.

The Model Lease Agreement Library provides members with a state-specific, professionally developed foundation, helping them operate confidently and compliantly in every jurisdiction. It protects against risk and reflects modern legal and regulatory standards, no matter where a member does business.

How to Access the RTO Compliance Solution

Members can access the agreements at https://www.rtohq.org/model-rto-lease-agreement-library/ and engage with Hudson Cook, LLP at heavily reduced rates:

$250 per state

$375 for multiple states

This approach ensures that agreements are more than templates. They are customized, legally accountable documents aligned with the member's operations and jurisdiction. Members may also request guidance on ancillary compliance items, including privacy policies, payment authorizations, consumer reporting notices, and other company-specific provisions.

"This benefit goes far beyond providing a document," said Smitherman. "It gives our members a defensible, compliant foundation and direct access to counsel, raising professionalism not just for each company but for the industry as a whole."

This initiative is a cornerstone of APRO's strategic plan and reflects the association's ongoing evolution from Association of Progressive Rental Organizations to the Association of Professional Rental Organizations. The rebrand underscores APRO's commitment to professionalism, ethical practices, consumer trust, and self-regulation.

To learn more about APRO, visit https://www.rtohq.org/ or follow the organization on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About APRO

The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), formerly Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, is the only national trade association representing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Established in 1980 to advocate for and support the interests of RTO businesses, APRO provides its 325 member brands with essential resources, industry insights, and a strong community network. Through educational initiatives, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, APRO strives to elevate the standards and success of the RTO sector, ensuring it continues to thrive and serve customers with integrity and excellence.

