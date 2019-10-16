rent24 Coworking Starts at LGH Hotels

BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming soon, a coworking offer from rent24 will be available at 14 of the LGH Holiday Inn Hotels. The global operating coworking and coliving provider is expanding its location network in the UK to enable business travelers to work comfortably while traveling. "We are thrilled that we are able to collaborate with LGH which enables us to offer our fantastic concept and to create a win-win situation for our rent24 members as well as the hotel guests," says Robert Bukvić, founder and CEO of rent24.

In addition to London, hotels in Cambridge, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Glasgow and Oxford will benefit from the partnership.

Utilizing space to create a great coworking atmosphere has been a core strategy for the ongoing LGH refurbishment program with open lobby concepts already completed in a number of properties. "We are excited to be leading the way in the hotel sector with embracing the coworking ethos. Our collaboration with rent24 will offer our customers a new and innovative experience within our meeting spaces," LGH states. The allocated space will feature coworking amenities as well as high speed internet and printer. "Above all, we focus on the flexibility and comfort that we would like to offer to a broad target group," says Bukvić. "In addition to travelers, short- and long-term users also residents will profit from the rent24 experience and community network as well as its innovative space-management- technologies."

About LGH

LGH Hotels Management was formed in 2018 to focus on managing the operation of mid and upscale hotels, including, Hallmark & Holiday Inn The portfolio of 46 hotels are in excellent locations throughout the UK.

About rent24

As one of the largest full-service providers of coworking and coliving worldwide, rent24 offers customers a transformative experience by combining flexible and innovative work and living concepts with fitness studios and dining amenities. Established in 2015 in Berlin by founder and CEO Robert Bukvić, rent24 is a global business that encompasses more than 60 locations across three continents (as of October 2019). For further information, please visit www.rent24.com.

