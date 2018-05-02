rent24 Opens its First US Location in Chicago

"The start-up scene in Chicago is booming - in recent years, there have already been several large exits. There is a lot of creativity here in a relatively small area, therefore, for us Chicago is the ideal starting point on the American market," explains Robert Bukvic, Founder and CEO of rent24 GmbH. Located near cafés, restaurants and bars, besides flexible workspaces and private offices, members will also find conference rooms and kitchen, lounge and event areas with a unique design. The exchange of ideas is actively encouraged within the community at regular networking events, workshops, and sport and leisure courses.

"Our concept has already proven itself in Europe and we do not shy away from challenges," said Bukvic explaining the decision to expand into America. "I am certain that our services will strike a chord here and we will be able to quickly expand our network of co-working spaces in the USA too," said the former basketball pro Bukvic, who lived in the USA for several years during his studies. Further US locations are already being planned.

About rent24

rent24 offers freelancers, start-ups and established companies a comprehensive package in the co-working and co-living sectors. Its services range from flexible workspaces and offices to accommodation in elaborately designed co-living spaces, various dining concepts and its own gym. rent24 currently has locations in Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and the USA.

