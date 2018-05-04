Rental & Leasing Services Stocks' Research Reports Released on Aaron's, Air Lease, Red Rock Resorts, and Triton

If you want a free Stock Review on AAN, AL, RRR, and TRTN sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. Featured on WallStEquities.com are the following stocks: Aaron's Inc. (NYSE: AAN), Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL), Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR), and Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN). These companies are part of the Rental and Leasing Services subsector, which is primarily engaged in renting or leasing tangible goods, such as automobiles, computers, consumer goods, and industrial machinery and equipment, to customers in return for a periodic payment. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Aaron's

On Thursday, shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Aaron's Inc. recorded a trading volume of 676,133 shares. The stock finished 0.81% lower at $40.48. The Company's shares have advanced 8.50% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.90%. Furthermore, shares of Aaron's, which operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, have an RSI of 26.62.

On April 20th, 2018, Aaron's and its divisions, Aaron's and Progressive Leasing, announced the launch of the "Aaron's Scholars Program," created to provide Morehouse College students, who are the first in their families to enroll in college with financial support and internship opportunities. The Aaron's Scholars Program will be underwritten by a $1 million gift, benefiting 20 students at Morehouse College through 2022. Each student in the program will receive a three-year, $50,000 scholarship.

On April 30th, 2018, research firm Loop Capital upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

Air Lease

Shares in Los Angeles, California-based Air Lease Corp. ended at $42.68, up 1.86% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 766,871 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 718,730 shares. The Company's shares have gained 11.38% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.91% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Air Lease, which engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide, have an RSI of 52.00.

On May 02nd, 2018, Air Lease announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer, effective May 01st, 2018, replacing Mr. AJ Abedin, who will join the Company's marketing team after holding the position of Treasurer since 2015.

Red Rock Resorts

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Red Rock Resorts Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.46% lower at $32.21. A total volume of 1.32 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 695,310 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.11% in the past month and 39.20% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.30% and 13.76% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the US, have an RSI of 65.23.

On May 01st, 2018, Red Rock Resorts reported its results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Net revenues were $421.0 million for Q1 2018, net income was $82.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $140.1 million. The Company's cash and cash equivalents at March 31st, 2018 were $179.2 million, and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was $2.68 billion.

Triton International

Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered Triton International Ltd's stock finished Thursday's session 3.05% higher at $32.82. A total volume of 818,321 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 592,560 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.21% in the past month and 12.90% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.94%. Furthermore, shares of Triton, which engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.14.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm Compass Point initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm Compass Point initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 26th, 2018, Triton announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018, before the market opens on May 04th, 2018. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST that same day to review the results. The live webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Company's website.

