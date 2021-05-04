Rental Beast Brings Rental Tech Tools and Education to MLS PIN

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As tight inventory fuels rentals in the housing industry, sophisticated tools for rental clients are essential. Rental Beast, the real estate technology firm providing end-to-end software and a database of more than nine million rentals listings, has launched an integration with New England's MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN). This partnership gives more than 44,000 MLS PIN customers direct access to Rental Beast's agent-centric tools, including Apply Now by Rental Beast and Rental Beast University.

Apply Now by Rental Beast is a powerful, easy to use rental application engine that may be used for multiple properties and multiple clients. Easily accessible via the MLS Homepage, Tools, and as a direct link on the detail page of each MLS PIN rental listing, MLS PIN customers can now initiate online rental applications with a single click. Automated emails give the agent real-time notifications when the application has been submitted and reviewed. Fully FCRA-compliant, Apply Now gives landlords and property owners fast, secure access to an applicant's credit information, eviction history and background information, where applicable, to guide decisions.

MLS PIN real estate professionals can also access the interactive, online educational platform, Rental Beast University, directly from their MLS platform via a seamless, single-sign-on (SSO) integration. Rental Beast University offers on-demand, interactive courses for real estate agents of all experience levels, including "My First Deal Bootcamp," a core course that trains agents in handling every step of the rental process—from lead generation to lease signing.

Rental Beast also offers MLS PIN customers a look into the Rental Beast database. Directly though the search portal, MLS PIN customers may preview verified Rental Beast listings, all of which are sourced directly from property owners and managers, and unavailable on any MLS.

MLS PIN customers have the option to upgrade to Rental Beast's premium agent platform, Rental Beast Pro. This upgrade provides full access to Rental Beast's database of owner-sourced listings. Rental Beast Pro customers also gain access to supplementary listing syndication to some of the nation's largest online rental properties, including Facebook Marketplace and realtor.com, a rental-centric CRM, one-click social sharing, their own consumer-facing rental search portal, and direct support and mentorship by seasoned real estate professionals.

This integration continues Rental Beast's goal of simplifying the rental market for real estate agents. "Working with rentals is a crucial part of agents' businesses, especially in New England, and even more so considering the scarcity of for-sale properties. Not only are we pleased to be working with one of the largest and most respected MLSs in the country, we're also excited to engage more deeply with real estate professionals in our own back yard," says Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast. Rental Beast is headquartered in Somerville, MA. "Apply Now makes it easier to work build rentals into an agent's business. The application is 100% FCRA-compliant, easy to use, and keeps the agent in control of each transaction."

This partnership provides a mutually beneficial opportunity for both organizations as they continue to impact the real estate market.

"Rental Beast's Apply Now is the latest in MLS PIN's ongoing effort to give our customers every competitive edge. Apply Now helps MLS PIN's clients serve an often-overlooked market, allowing them to compile a database of future home-buying clients," says Kathy Condon, CEO of MLS PIN. "In the end, it's all about finding homes and satisfying customers."

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower empowering real estate professionals, and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly nine million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types. Rental Beast for MLS brings the power of Rental Beast to Multiple Listing Services and their subscribing agents and brokers. Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

About MLS PIN

As the largest multiple listing service in New England, MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN) connects more than 44,000 real estate professionals and millions of consumers throughout the six New England states and New York. MLS PIN's flagship application, Pinergy, is designed and developed in-house, with new features regularly implemented based on customer input. Real estate professionals gain access to more than 21,500 on-market properties and 3.7 million off-market properties. MLS PIN provides live training, webinars, customer care seven days a week, and a growing list of third-party offerings. The Realtor/Broker-owned shareholder corporation is centrally located in Shrewsbury, MA. Discover more at mlspin.com.

