Rental Beast's Lead-to-Lease Rental Solution Takes a Major Leap Forward

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rental Beast, the real estate technology firm providing end-to-end software and a database of more than nine million rentals listings, today announced its 3rd QTR 2021 release, for scalability, agility, and ease of integration as it enhances its flagship product, Rental Beast for MLS, to support more than 500,000 new MLS subscribers by the end of this year. The release further powers the needs of growth-focused Multiple Listing Services and their subscribers as tight inventory in the resale industry continues to fuel demand for rentals.

Launched in September 2019 in partnership with MRED, Rental Beast for MLS provides rental-centric tools to help real estate professionals meet rental demands. Available directly within MLS platforms, participating MLSs capture thousands of properties that are off-MLS inventory. They also can leverage powerful search, listing ingestion and maintenance systems, which have direct access to Apply Now by Rental Beast, a lightning-fast, secure, and Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)-compliant online rental application and tenant screening engine. These tools are complemented by access to Rental Beast University, an interactive, on-demand, online educational platform. All of these systems are available directly from their MLS platform via a seamless, single-sign-on (SSO) integration.

New features include flexible API and authentication protocols, which allow Rental Beast for MLS to easily marry with both enterprise and bespoke MLS platforms, as well as a reimagined, mobile-friendly user interface making Rental Beast a seamless experience both in the office and in the field. Other new additions include more than 120 new rental-related data fields for robust, hyper-accurate data mapping that supports incoming and outgoing feeds while making it easier for listing agents and landlords to provide detailed property information aligned with their existing platform experience.

"MLSs throughout the U.S. and Canada are seeking out ways to provide differentiated value to their members. And with 116 million potential clients and more than $12 billion in annual leasing commissions up for grabs, the opportunity for MLSs to add subscriber value couldn't be clearer," said Ishay Grinberg, Rental Beast Founder & CEO. "Rental Beast for MLS is the only tool solving for all aspects of the leasing process, from lead to lease, and this major release will help us accommodate unprecedented demand for an integrated, end-to-end rental solution."

Rental Beast's platform enhancements also streamline listing import, allowing property managers and listing agents to verify and claim existing rental listings without uploading them, utilizing established integrations with leading property management systems. Rental property statuses from inbound feeds are now dynamically mapped to MLS statuses, opening the door for MLSs to better engage and support property management subscribers, expanding their reach to a vital and untapped population not traditionally engaged with the MLS community.

The advancements to Rental Beast for MLS provide multiple listing services with a new level of control and an unparalleled opportunity to improve the overall experience for their end users. These additions further Rental Beast's goal of simplifying the rental market for real estate agents, helping every MLS become a center of excellence for rentals.

Rental Beast is an end-to-end SaaS platform empowering real estate professionals with powerful productivity tools and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly nine million off-MLS rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types. Rental Beast for MLS brings the power of Rental Beast to Multiple Listing Services and their subscribing agents and brokers. Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

