Rental Solutions and Events LLC Adds Temporary Structure Division

ELDERSBURG, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rental Solutions and Events LLC; a nationwide equipment and service provider specializing in Temporary Kitchen, Event Kitchen Rentals as well as turnkey special events adds National Structure Solutions division as they continue to grow and diversify along with current market demands.

Rental Solutions and Events LLC continues to expand its market as they announce the acquisition of key Structure assets from several companies as well as the hiring of Dwain Remsberg to lead this division in providing clients rentals such as Temporary Structures, Tenting, Flooring, and lighting for long & short-term rentals/renovations, special events, disaster relief and special projects nationwide. This addition of assets and key personnel will continue to build on the "Turnkey Rental Solution" that the company has strived to give their customers. Dwain Remsberg, heading the National Structure Solutions division brings a vast experience and knowledge as well as industry relationships that will help drive this market. Dwain has been in the tenting industry for over 30 years and has previously worked for and managed several key Event and Tenting companies. "Dwain brings tons of experience and knowledge and is well established in the rental industry," Tom Brown States. "This division will help to continue the growth of our National Mobile Kitchen Division providing clients more options and inventory depth," he continues to state.

Mobile Kitchen Solutions, a division of Rental Solutions and Events LLC, is one of the industry-leading temporary kitchen companies nationwide. Providing clients with Temporary Kitchen & Dining Structures for long- and short-term rentals, Special Events and Disaster Relief. In addition, MKS has a large and diverse inventory of individual commercial kitchen & catering equipment for rent including Double Stack Ovens, Ranges, Tilt Skillets, Hot Boxes, Racking, Reach in and Walk in Refrigeration as well as Mobile Kitchen & Specialty trailers. Mobile Kitchen Solutions is led by Ed Asher as he continues expanding throughout major markets and leads the way in making Mobile Kitchen Solutions one of the most recognized temporary kitchen providers.

Rental Solutions and Events was established in 2009 by Tom Brown Sr. A leading businessman in the event industry and past President of Signature Special Events. The company provides a large and diverse list of services and equipment including General Rental Equipment, Portable Generators & HVAC, Specialty Trailers including Shower, Laundry and Restroom Units, Mobile Kitchen Trailers, Commercial Kitchen equipment, Portable Reach in and walk in refrigeration, and now adding temporary structures & tenting. "This is a part of a larger vision for Rental Solutions and Events LLC" Tom Brown Jr notes. "This is just the next step in the growth of our company with additional acquisitions expected to close in 2021-2022". Tom Brown Jr, VP of Rental Solutions and Events LLC leads daily operations and sales with the support of Jerry Stroup, General Manager, who coordinates all onsite service and support.

For More Information Contact

Tom Brown Jr

VOP Operations & Sales

877.217.3681

[email protected]

www.rentalsolutions.net

www.mobilekitchensolutions.com

Related Files

Rental Solutiosn Press Release June 2021.pdf

Related Images

rental-solutions-and-events-llc.jpg

Rental Solutions and Events llc

mobile-kitchen-solutions.png

Mobile Kitchen Solutions

national-structure-solutions.jpg

National Structure Solutions

SOURCE Rental Solutions and Events LLC