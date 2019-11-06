Rentals.com Deploys Online Rental Application and Tenant Screening Feature -- Free for All U.S. Landlords

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentals.com today announced the launch of an integrated tenant screening and background check feature utilizing RentSpree and TransUnion's SmartMove screening platform. The new feature on Rentals.com allows landlords to send application and screening requests to prospective renters via a fully digital process. Completed rental applications and screening reports are generated and shared with the landlord instantly, drastically reducing cycle times and empowering renters to receive a decision in hours instead of days. Rental applications and tenant screening reports are completely free for landlords to use.

Finding and keeping good tenants continues to be a top concern for most rental property owners. With eviction proceedings lasting several weeks and costs averaging $3,500, access to robust applicant data has proven particularly valuable, lowering the risk of landlords selecting unqualified tenants.

Rentals.com offers access to millions of motivated renters, and the integrated screening platform is unique in that it empowers landlords to make faster and more informed decisions. The screening package includes a full credit report, background check and eviction history report. When used with a Rentals.com listing, the screening platform creates a one-stop destination where landlords can seamlessly list their vacant rentals, vet applicants and find new tenants, backed by data from a trusted partner.

Renters who apply through Rentals.com have the added benefit of applying to multiple properties using the same rental application. This saves time and money for the majority of renters, as most apply to multiple properties in the course of their home search.

"Rentals.com prides itself on applying advanced technology to make life easier for customers," said Nishant Phadnis, General Manager of Rentals.com. "Adding tenant screening is a key component to making the rental process as frictionless and delightful as possible. Vertically integrating this function into Rentals.com provides an opportunity for both landlords and renters to complete the entire process online and with ease."

"Most landlords struggle to get their hands on the information needed to make good rental decisions," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO of RentSpree. "We are thrilled to partner with Rentals.com and TransUnion in providing an end-to-end tenant screening solution. Both landlords and renters will be able to interact on the Rentals.com platform as they never have before."

"Single-family rental owners and managers have a huge potential to benefit from the data available through SmartMove," said Mike Doherty, Senior Vice President of TransUnion rental screening solutions group. "This innovative use of the SmartMove platform will allow for a seamless screening process for renters and landlords across the nation."

To learn more, visit Rentals.com/tenantscreening.

About Rentals.com

Rentals.com is the premier destination for renters and property owners/managers in the single-family rental marketplace, providing a mobile-first experience that solves unmet needs throughout the renter/property manager journey. Rentals.com is one of four brands under the RentPath umbrella alongside ApartmentGuide, Rent.com and Livelovely.com.

About RentPath

RentPath is a leading digital marketing solutions company that empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Through its brands, RentPath continues to simplify the rental search experience while driving quality advertiser leads that result in occupancies and a high return on investment. With powerful online and mobile solutions that provide prospective renters with the information and tools they need, RentPath connects consumers with a home that reflects their personal lifestyles.

RentPath helps people navigate the rental journey by providing a delightful, stress-free experience so that all renters find and enjoy their ideal home.

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a real estate technology company that has created a proprietary platform allowing agents and owners to seamlessly screen and verify tenants. The award-winning tool automates the lease application process for renters, landlords and agents by providing a 24/7, one-stop system for screening applicants.

About TransUnion SmartMove

TransUnion SmartMove is an easy, reliable online tenant screening solution designed to give landlords the results they want — and renters the security they need. Landlords receive a TransUnion credit report formatted exclusively for rental screening purposes, a criminal report drawing from hundreds of millions of national and statewide criminal records and a national eviction report. SmartMove is powered by TransUnion.

