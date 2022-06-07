RentBarker Comes Out Of Stealth to Revolutionize Tenant Acquisition Process & Apartment Hunting

RentBarker's online platform has dismantled the rental process. Landlords compete for prescreened tenants, who use prospects' unique qualifications to provide the best price through RentBarker's proprietary bidding system.

Landlords also have the ability to search the only online database of tenants searching for units in their market. RentBarker's online platform acts as a marketplace for both landlords and renters with a unique tenant search tool offered to landlords and access to multiple units for prospective tenants.