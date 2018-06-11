RENTCafé Hits New Growth Milestones in the First Quarter of 2018

Yardi® reports that its RENTCafé® solution set new product adoption records in the first quarter of 2018. RENTCafé is a property marketing, leasing and resident services platform for multifamily property management companies and the foundation of the Yardi® Marketing Suite.

Data for the months of January, February and March shows that more than 5 million units are now using RENTCafé and the platform is processing $2 billion per month in payments.

These numbers reflect a pattern of sustained growth. In 2017, RENTCafé adoption increased 34%, ending the year with 4.7 million live units.

"We expect to see these figures increase throughout 2018 as we continue to strengthen the product with new features designed to help our clients attract prospects, convert leads and retain residents," said Patrick Lawler, director of RENTCafé product development at Yardi.

