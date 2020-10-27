RENTCafé Wellness from Yardi Gives Senior Living Communities New Event Management Efficiency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior living community managers can easily schedule activities, track attendance and custom-brand online wellness calendars with RENTCafé® Wellness.

The solution enables event organizers to create calendars on a community's marketing website, manage RSVPs from residents and their families, and assign staff to the events. Resident wellness information gathered at the event automatically transfers to Yardi® EHR for follow-up action from the care staff.

RENTCafé Wellness is an element of RENTCafé® Senior Living, a secure portal that residents, staff and families use for payments, communication, service requests and other operations.

"RENTCafé Wellness combines with the rest of the Yardi® Senior Living Suite to help communities elevate residents' quality of life and maintain connection with family members in these challenging times," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "The solution also helps community staff work more efficiently by enabling management of calendar content, design, publication, registration and attendance from a single connected solution."

Learn more about how RENTCafé Wellness can help residents in your community stay connected and thrive.

