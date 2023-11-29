RentCafe.com Update Helps Renters Avoid Hidden Fees

Yardi

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Popular apartment search website joins White House effort to increase transparency into rental housing fees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the White House announcement regarding rental junk fees and fee disclosures, apartment search website RentCafe.com has taken a significant step towards increasing transparency into rental housing fees. An update to the user interface now displays a fee disclosure section with every listing.

This update allows prospective renters to see not only the rent for the apartment home, but also the security deposit, administrative fees, pet fees and other required one-time or recurring fees before they begin their application.

"We are proud to increase transparency into rental housing fees," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of REACH by RentCafe. "We understand that hidden fees can be a burden on renters, and we are committed to providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions. Our new approach to fee disclosures is just one of the many ways that we are working to improve the apartment search experience."

RentCafe.com is owned by Yardi, a leading provider of property management software in the U.S. When rental companies input required fees into their Yardi database, these fees are automatically syndicated to RentCafe.com, where they are displayed in a clear and consistent way.

Learn more about rental fee disclosures on RentCafe.com.

About RentCafe.com
RentCafe.com is a nationwide apartment listing service by Yardi that makes finding a rental easy and safe. It receives more than 275 million annual pageviews. All rental listings on the website come directly from property managers. Pricing and availability is updated daily. Rent easy, rest easy: RentCafe.com

