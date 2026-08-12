Rentec Direct Celebrates 10 Years on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Independently owned software company marks a decade of national recognition while creating high-quality jobs and reinvesting in Southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 110 companies in the U.S. have achieved the rare distinction of making the Inc. 5000 list 10 or more times. Rentec Direct is one of three Oregon companies to reach that milestone—and the only one headquartered outside the Portland metro area. The Grants Pass-based software company has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies for the 10th year in a row.

Property management software, Rentec Direct, achieves the rare distinction of making the Inc. 5000 list 10 times.

Rentec Direct's 10th consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 highlights what the company has built over nearly two decades: a nationally recognized SaaS business that has grown organically and sustainably while remaining self-funded, independently owned and headquartered in Grants Pass. The company continues to deliver double-digit revenue growth, expand its national customer base and invest in Southern Oregon. On the 2026 list, Rentec Direct reported 40 percent three-year revenue growth alongside 18 percent employee growth.

In the 10 years Rentec Direct has appeared on the Inc. 5000, the company has:

Generated more than $93 million in revenue while remaining headquartered in Southern Oregon, with nearly $46 million in profits reinvested into the local economy over the past decade.

Expanded its workforce by 80% to 20 employees while retaining more than half of the team it had a decade ago.

Increased number of customers served nationwide by 116%.

Contributed approximately $118,000 to charitable causes through sponsorships, donations and fundraisers.

"We've proven that companies don't have to be headquartered in a major technology hub or metro area to build something meaningful," said Nathan Miller, Founder and CEO of Rentec Direct. "Innovative companies can thrive anywhere, and we're proud to have built a nationally recognized software company from our hometown of Grants Pass. This milestone is about more than growth—it's about building a lasting company that continues to create value for our customers, employees and community."

Rentec Direct is among 43 Oregon companies recognized on the 2026 Inc. 5000. Together, those companies generated $2.5 billion in revenue, employed more than 9,750 people and achieved a median growth rate of 149%.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Their growth rate reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact."

The Inc. 5000 ranks America's most successful independent businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include household names like Chobani, Meta, Microsoft and Patagonia.

To learn more about Rentec Direct, visit RentecDirect.com.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across the small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more five-star reviews than any other property management software. A 10-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2026 American Business Awards® and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. www.rentecdirect.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE Rentec Direct, LLC