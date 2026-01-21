Renterra Raises $9M Series A to Power the Future of AI-Driven Equipment Rental Software

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renterra, a leading software platform for equipment rental businesses, today announced it has closed a $9 million Series A financing round led by Avenue Growth Partners, with participation from existing investors. The funding will support Renterra's continued expansion, team growth, and investment in technology, including accelerating its position as the leading platform bringing practical AI to the equipment rental industry as it scales across North America.

Renterra provides an all-in-one operating system for rental companies, helping businesses modernize operations, improve customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities. Today, the platform is used by hundreds of rental companies across the United States and Canada, supporting hundreds of millions of dollars in rental transactions annually.

The Series A marks a major milestone in Renterra's evolution as it builds the next generation of rental software, with a growing focus on applying AI to help rental businesses operate smarter, market more effectively, and make better decisions at scale.

"This investment gives us the fuel to move even faster and think even bigger," said Andy Feis, Co-Founder and CEO of Renterra. "Rental businesses are the backbone of construction, infrastructure, and local economies, yet they've historically been underserved by technology. We're building the platform that will define how this industry operates for the next decade, with AI playing a practical role in helping rental companies win. We're excited to partner with Avenue Growth Partners and our existing investors as we scale."

Avenue Growth Partners is an early growth equity firm with deep experience helping high-potential vertical software companies become category leaders.

"Renterra has built a product that is already having a transformational impact on how rental businesses operate," said Ryan Russell, Co-Founder and Partner at Avenue Growth Partners. "The team's combination of industry expertise and modern software positions Renterra to become foundational to the rental industry, especially as AI becomes an increasingly important driver of competitive advantage."

With the new funding, Renterra plans to grow its team across engineering, product, customer success, and go-to-market functions, while continuing to invest in its platform and long-term roadmap.

