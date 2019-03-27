Rentex is Now Offering Panasonic's AK-UC4000GSJ 4K Video Camera for Rental Nationwide

The most immediately noticeable improvement on the AK-UC4000GSJ is the outstanding image quality. The camera features what Panasonic is calling Large Single Sensor Internal Expansion Lens (LSSIEL) optics, allowing it to capture a full 35mm image with a standard B-4 lens. The 4.4k sensor in the AK-UC4000GSJ excels in low light conditions, provides a better dynamic range than virtually all competing 4K video cameras, and offers a very low signal to noise ratio of 62dB.

Another function that makes the AK-UC4000GSJ stand out from other 4K cameras is its ability to process both HDR and SDR feeds at the same time. Broadcasting HDR and SDR simultaneously has typically been a problem for production crews, as the downward conversion from HDR to SDR can creates artifacts, shadows, or other distortions in the picture. These problems are especially evident when shooting images with a dark foreground and brightly lit background. The AK-UC4000GSJ was built to solve this problem by allowing the operator to adjust the HDR and SDR feeds individually to ensure proper picture quality.

When asked about the AK-UC4000GSJ, Rentex National Video Coordinator, Jeff Gawronski, had the following to say, "It's not every year that a camera as impressive as the AK-UC4000GSJ comes out. We feel it represents the state of the art, not only in terms of capturing production-quality UHD video, but in how it combines outstanding picture quality with exciting, next-generation technology like 12G-SDI output and support for Media Over IP (MoIP) connectivity. The result is a 4K camera that excels in a variety of broadcast settings, including large concert venues, houses of worship, and business conferences. We're confident our clients across the country who need a versatile, high-end 4K camera will be excited by that mix of flexibility and power."

The AK-UC4000GSJ offers three modes of high-speed video capture, 1080p, 1080i and 720p. It's ability to shoot 240 frame high-speed video will make the camera particularly attractive to audio visual teams that require a richly detailed slow motion, like in professional or collegiate sports broadcasts.

In terms of connectivity, the AK-UC4000GSJ offers many options. Using a light compression technology called TICO, the camera can send 4K video a long distance over 3G-SDI without losing video quality. It also provides two UHD 12G-SDI output, and support for the emerging MoIP (Media Over IP) standard.

The Panasonic AK-UC4000GSJ also provides strong backwards compatibility with existing Panasonic camera accessories, including viewfinders, remote control panels (RCP), and master control units, so AV professionals familiar with Panasonic equipment will have a shorter learning curve and can easily slot the camera into familiar workflows.

To learn more about the Panasonic AK-UC4000GSJ, or Rentex's large inventory of audio-visual subrental products, visit the Rentex website at the link below:

Panasonic AK-UC4000GSJ: https://www.rentex.com/rental-products/panasonic-ak-uc4000gsj/

About Rentex

Founded in 1980, Rentex is one of the largest and most trusted wholesale providers of audio visual, production, and computer rental equipment in the nation. Rentex is a longtime leader in the cross-rental market, supplying many of the nation's largest companies with complete audio visual rentals and 24/7 sales & technical supports. Rentex can deliver nationwide within 24 hours and offers same day delivery to most major cities. To view all available rental equipment and request a rental quote, visit www.rentex.com or call 800-574-1702.

Contact Information:

Marcel Maillet

(800) 545.2313

marcel@rentex.com

SOURCE Rentex Audio Visual & Computer Rentals

Related Links

http://www.rentex.com

