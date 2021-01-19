RentLingo.com Acquired by Ryan Condie & Spencer Peterson

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the successful acquisition of RentLingo by serial entrepreneurs and investors, Ryan Condie and Spencer Peterson.

Launched in 2012, RentLingo established itself as a go-to resource for millions of renters looking for trusted property reviews across the United States. More than your typical apartment finder, RentLingo focused on technological innovation, complemented by local expert reviews. By ranking properties using dozens of criteria, including several proprietary indexes to help renters find the ideal apartment, RentLingo strives to simplify the apartment searching process. Visit www.rentlingo.com for additional information.

"We are thrilled to be part of the RentLingo team," said Condie. "RentLingo has a huge 8-year foundation built to streamline the finding and evaluating process for renters looking for apartments. We look to expand and further simplify the moving process for millions of renters throughout the US."

Dan Laufer and Byron Singh, co-founders of RentLingo, noted, "After an incredible journey, we're delighted to see RentLingo end up in great hands, and know the company and brand will continue to grow and strengthen with new leadership. We're also thrilled to generate a positive return for our investors who bet on us and our vision."

Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, Inc., commented, "RentLingo is in great hands with Ryan and Spencer now at the helm. Dan, Byron and his team did a fantastic job growing the business and the FE team was proud to assist them in their successful exit."

FE International served as the sole marketing advisor on the acquisition of RentLingo.

About Ryan Condie & Spencer Peterson

Ryan Condie spent 8 years in software sales at billion-dollar unicorns, started a candy factory from scratch that got to 700+ retail customers in the first 12 months, bought and sold 2 businesses, and built and sold KestrelOutdoors.com. Through his love of building and growing businesses, Condie has continued to push himself to higher levels of learning, growing and self-actualization. More information about Condie's acquisition journey can be found at www.letsbuyabusiness.com.

Spencer Peterson is currently the founder and CEO of Swaid.com, a SaaS solution for E-commerce companies in need of high-converting video testimonials and social shares. Peterson started his career working at Amazon in their retail business, helping source and grow new brands, and has since went on to build several enhanced E-commerce analytics reporting products for some of the largest CPG brands in the world. He also helped build Podium from the ground up as the second full-time software engineer, first product manager and head of growth. For more information about Peterson's entrepreneurial journey and his insights on E-commerce from the best business resources, visit www.addtosmart.com

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A Advisor of SaaS, E-Commerce & Content businesses and the preeminent valuation thought leader in the industry. Founded in 2010, the leadership team has over 50 years of combined experience in investment banking, strategy consulting, technology, and entrepreneurship. The firm offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of international investors.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in San Francisco, London, and Hong Kong, FE International is a truly global company. FE was named No. 8 Fastest-Growing Financial Services Company in the Americas in 2020 by the Financial Times (No. 133 overall) and is a two-time U.S. Inc. 5000 company. Visit www.feinternational.com for more information.

