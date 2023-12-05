Rently and PlanOmatic Partner to Deliver Time-Saving Photo Feed Automation

News provided by

Rently

05 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

Integration enables faster syndication, accelerates time-to-market 

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently, a leading provider of self-touring and smart home technology solutions, and PlanOmatic, a nationwide provider of quality photography, floor plans, and 3D tours for the single-family rental industry, are pleased to announce a new photo feed integration partnership that instantly syncs PlanOmatic property photos to their corresponding vacant listings on Rently's ILS and its syndicated sites for single-family rental listings.

Continue Reading
Rently and Planomatic Automate Single Family Rental Property Listing Photo Feeds
Rently and Planomatic Automate Single Family Rental Property Listing Photo Feeds

 The Rently-PlanOmatic photo feed integration eliminates the manual steps previously required for property managers to update property listings prior to syndication. Now, Rently clients no longer need to wait for the sync between PlanOmatic, their property management software and Rently. Once PlanOmatic completes a photo shoot for a mutual client, photos are automatically attached to their corresponding Rently listing and immediately syndicated. In addition, clients avoid having to log in to three different platforms to upload photos.

"Our partnership with PlanOmatic demonstrates the power of best-in-class vendors working together to help clients optimize their operations and marketing workflows. This new photo feed integration makes it easier and faster for our mutual clients to publish and syndicate their vacant rental listings with top-quality PlanOmatic property photos," stated Merrick Lackner, CEO and Founder at Rently. "In order for operators to gain efficiencies, it's essential that their key leasing automations work together seamlessly."

"Our integration with Rently ensures that property managers' workflow velocity is uninterrupted right up until a listing appears. With this integration, our mutual clients no longer have to download, upload, and publish their listing media. We are working towards a future where photos, floor plans, and 3D can be ordered with just one click, and content will be syndicated automatically across internet listing services. Rently has taken the bold step of being a trailblazer in this space, and we are excited to partner on this journey." As Kori Covrigaru, CEO at PlanOmatic, puts it, "This direct integration with Rently is the first of many to come."

For more information about the Rently-PlanOmatic integration or to schedule a consultation, please click here.

About Rently
Rently is the leader in self-touring and smart home technology. We offer best-in-class proptech solutions for the rental housing industry. We combine top-tier hardware with an innovative software platform that allows real estate operators to optimize their leasing efficiency and expand revenue opportunities. Rently.com

About PlanOmatic
PlanOmatic provides professional Photography, Interactive Floor Plans, and 3D Tours to the Single-Family Rental industry with speed and at scale, nationwide. With a network of photographers across the US, PlanOmatic serves property management companies and SFR owners/operators. As a client-centric company, PlanOmatic provides customizable business intelligence insights and workflow automation solutions to streamline client operations and marketing. www.planomatic.com

Contacts:

Becca Nevarrez
Senior Director, Marketing at Rently
[email protected]
or [email protected]

Kendall Jarvis
Marketing Manager at Planomatic
[email protected]

SOURCE Rently

Also from this source

Rently's Smart Home Tech Secures Student Housing

Rently's Smart Home Tech Secures Student Housing

Rently, the leader in self-touring and smart home technology solutions, announces a secure, multifunctional property technology platform for student...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.