Rently Self-Guided Tours Now Available on Apartments.com

By connecting renters' mobile devices with Rently's smart home technology, traditional property tours are easily transformed into secure self-guided tours.

"We believe the process of finding a new apartment should be made easy for renters and efficient for real estate operators," said Rently CEO Merrick Lackner. "With our patented self-guided touring technology, Rently streamlines rental property viewing, increases overall property touring traffic by 25%, and reduces time on market by 75%."

Lackner continued, "By integrating our self-touring platform with Apartments.com, a leader in rental property search, we are creating new property viewing options for renters and accelerating leasing cycles for managers. And, once renters move in, the same smart home technology they used for touring will be there for them to enjoy as residents."

To learn more about how Rently's self touring and smart home solutions can benefit your leasing activities, read our blog: Smart Home Technology Optimizes the Entire Leasing Lifecycle.





