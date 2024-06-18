Rently Takes Secure Access Control To The Next Level With New Multifunction Access Panel With Intercom

The ultimate smart access solution with total community control

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently, the leader in self-touring and smart home technology, is pleased to introduce Rently's Access Panel with Intercom , the ultimate multi-function access control solution with integrated voice and video communication for shared spaces across multifamily and build-to-rent communities. Its innovative design combines an access control panel, a credential reader/keypad, an E-ink QR-code based intercom for one/two-way video calls, and contact sensor — all-in-one for unmatched security and functionality.

Whether enhancing security at front gates or managing controlled access to common area amenities like pools, gyms, gated garages, or elevator call buttons, Rently's newest device offers flexibility and only requires one device to be installed versus multiple. It seamlessly connects via cellular, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet so residents can enjoy a keyless lifestyle with convenient access options through Rently's Smart Home app, secure codes, or fobs. Additionally, property management teams gain comprehensive insights into access event activity, guest photos, and more to increase visibility and efficiency of security operations, and reduce incident response times and physical key costs. Tested against the highest industry standards, it is UL294 certified and meets IP65 durability rating. Rently also provides installation support through our internal team and network of technicians to expedite time to value.

"Our new multi-function device provides a convenient way to grant authorized access by allowing two-way video intercom communication prior to entry, in addition to traditional access panel entry options," states Merrick Lackner, Rently CEO. "Residents connect with their visitor to unlock a designated entry point and property managers connect with prospective renters during self-guided tours to easily communicate with them in real time. This is a game changer for our clients!"

It's time to unlock the power of complete community access control with Rently's Access Panel with Intercom!

For single-family & multifamily owners/operators who want to maximize tenancy rates, efficiency and profitability, Rently is a proptech solution company that offers best-in-class leasing automation services and smart home solutions so customers can lease faster, secure their communities, streamline operations, and increase NOI — all from one platform. Whether you're seeking to increase security, reduce operating costs, or increase rental revenue, Rently has a tailored solution for you. Learn more at www.rently.com .

