Rentlytics Announces Major Product Update with Rentlytics Business Intelligence 2.0

"This is the biggest transformation of Rentlytics since its original launch three years ago. Working with our customers and team of multifamily experts, we took all of our learnings and insights from the past few years and implemented them into this release. We are thrilled to introduce a completely redesigned, more intuitive product that will empower users to uncover new revenue opportunities and to dive deeper into their data than they ever have," said Rentlytics CEO, Justin Alanis.

As technology continues to grow at a rapid pace within the multifamily industry, companies investing in business intelligence solutions are increasingly finding themselves overwhelmed with data. This leads to a lack of insight around how to use data strategically and which metrics to focus on.

"Rentlytics BI 2.0 presents our key data in a clear, organized and easy-to-find way that allows us to focus on the key drivers of our business. Instead of wasting time compiling data, we can spend more time on what the numbers tell us, and adjust our strategy as needed," said Mike Hogentogler, Senior Vice President at LCOR.

Rentlytics BI 2.0 is designed to overcome data overload and make the user experience more streamlined with a set of entirely new features. Rentlytics user, Eric Rogers, a Financial Analyst at Goodman Real Estate, discussed how these enhancements have improved the way his company uses the platform.

"I love the new drill-down function on both the operational and financial sections. It makes it easy for all levels of the company to get the information that they need. Additionally, being able to decipher between new leases, renewals and future leases is a great update. This helps us manage our lease-to-lease turnover more effectively at the site level."

The new features of Rentlytics BI 2.0 include:

-A new homepage complete with key property health metrics that give users an instant overview of portfolio performance.

-A redesigned navigational experience that is more intuitive and drives users directly to the data they need.

-New core dashboards that lead with the conclusion, allowing users to begin with the flagged problem and dive in deeper to uncover troubled areas.

-Highlighting, drill-down, and filtering capabilities that encourage users to drill further into their data and explore insights for individual properties and property groups.

-Additional user settings which enable users to hide any dashboard they do not use. This means they can focus on the data that matters to them while avoiding unnecessary data.

