Rentokil Terminix Opens State-of-the-Art North American Innovation Center

The center will support groundbreaking research, advanced technology and more sustainable product development

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentokil Terminix, North America's largest pest control provider, is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art Innovation Center. The center, located in Irving, TX, serves as a hub for research and development, innovative testing, training and driving advancements in the pest control industry.

The Rentokil Terminix Innovation Center combines global expertise with localized insight and execution. Post this The Rentokil Terminix Leadership Team and key stakeholders cut the ceremonial red ribbon to celebrate the opening of the Rentokil Terminix North America Innovation Center.

The Rentokil Terminix Innovation Center combines global expertise with localized insight and execution. Backed by a team of dedicated PhD-level scientists with specialties covering fields from wood-destroying organisms, to municipal vector control (mosquito) and regulatory requirements and product development, the team based in the center focuses on developing cutting-edge pest control technology, products and services to help improve public health and safety, enhance lives and encourage environmental responsibility.

"We are excited for the opening of the Rentokil Terminix Innovation Center, as it represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission of 'Protecting people, enhancing lives, and preserving our planet,'" said Cassie Krejci, Ph. D., Head of Science and Innovation for North America at Rentokil Initial. "This center brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry to collaborate, research and develop innovative solutions that will revolutionize the way we tackle pest infestations, vector control challenges and advance integrated pest management practices."

The Innovation Center houses a built-in insectary for indigenous and global insects, three independent laboratories for the preparation and implementation of investigative in vivo experiments, early innovation screening and product efficacy claims development, temperature-controlled environmental chambers and a showroom and conference room for training and educational events, in addition to a 50,000-square-foot warehouse.



In the future, the center will serve as a community resource and a hub for collaboration with leading academic institutions, key stakeholders and industry experts. This collaborative approach will enable Rentokil Terminix to gain valuable insights, exchange knowledge and develop solutions that address the evolving needs of customers, the local community and the pest control industry.



"For more than 100 years, Rentokil Initial companies have been steadfastly committed to being innovators in the pest management industry," said John Myers, President and CEO of U.S. Pest Control for Rentokil Terminix. "Rentokil Terminix is proud to be part of this century-old tradition in North America. The launch of the Rentokil Terminix Innovation Center is a testament to the company's dedication to providing its customers with the most effective, safe and sustainable pest control solutions available."





For more information about Rentokil Initial's global innovation efforts, please visit, www.rentokil.com .

About Rentokil Terminix

Rentokil Terminix is the leading provider of residential and commercial services in North America. The company provides health, hygiene, environment services, and pest management services, including protection against termites, bed bugs, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., the company is part of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO), one of the largest business services companies in the world. To learn more, visit EnhancedPestControl.com , or linkedin.com/company/rentokilterminix .

