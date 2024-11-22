DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentokil Terminix, North America's largest pest control provider, is proud to announce its recognition as the 2024 Supplier Innovation Challenge winner for North America, awarded by CBRE Global Workplace Solutions. The company received the prestigious Innovation of the Year Award for its proprietary range of sustainable pest-proofing solutions.

The proprietary range of sustainable pest and rodent exclusion products helps reduce the dependency on chemical interventions. Post this Rentokil Terminix wins the 2024 CBRE Innovation of the Year Award

CBRE evaluated over 100 innovation initiatives from supplier partners across North America, ultimately selecting 11 finalists. Each innovation was assessed based on key factors, including user experience enhancement, cost optimization, technology utilization and overall impact on efficiency.

This year's award-winning innovation features a comprehensive suite of pest-proofing solutions suitable for nearly any type of building. Designed to fortify high-risk areas inside and out, the range of pest and rodent exclusion products also helps reduce the dependency on chemical interventions, further emphasizing the company's commitment to environmental sustainability.

"The Rentokil Terminix Innovation Center is honored to display CBRE's Innovation of the Year Award," said Dr. Cassie Krejci, Head of Science and Innovation for Rentokil Terminix. "This recognition is a testament to our global teams' dedication to driving meaningful innovation in pest management, and it inspires us to continue to push boundaries and develop forward-thinking solutions that shape the future."

First launched in the U.K. by parent company Rentokil Initial, this comprehensive proofing package includes solutions for ground protection, expansion joints, and any holes, voids, vents or weeps found along a building. It also addresses pedestrian doors and commercial dock levelers. The company is evaluating additional innovations to further enhance the proofing package, with plans to launch new proofing solutions in the near future.

This innovative range of pest-proofing solutions represents a leap forward in the pest management industry by prioritizing non-chemical treatment and more environmentally responsible methods. With dedicated innovation centers worldwide, Rentokil Terminix and its global family of brands drive best-in-class solutions aligned with their mission to protect people, enhance lives, and preserve our planet.

