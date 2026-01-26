RentPager Publishes Explainer on Fair-Housing Compliance Amid Immigration Enforcement

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPager , a landlord-tenant communication platform, recently published an explainer clarifying what landlords can and cannot do during periods of heightened immigration enforcement. The guidance focuses on helping property owners understand where legal boundaries remain firm, regardless of shifting federal policy discussions.

As immigration enforcement becomes more visible nationwide, many landlords are re-evaluating how they screen tenants, and some are unknowingly exposing themselves to fair-housing violations in the process. Housing specialists say the issue is not intent, but confusion about what federal enforcement activity does and does not change.

A common misconception is that immigration enforcement allows landlords to ask additional questions or apply different screening standards. In reality, fair-housing laws remain unchanged, and actions taken out of caution or uncertainty can still create legal risk.

Ritesh Mishra, founder of RentPager, said the challenge for landlords is staying compliant without overreacting to shifting federal policies. "Landlords are navigating a lot of noise right now, but the core obligation hasn't changed. You still have to follow fair-housing laws while maintaining healthy, respectful relationships with tenants. At the end of the day, property management is about people, and consistency is what protects both landlords and renters."

Small landlords are particularly affected, as many operate without legal counsel and often rely on informal advice or online discussions. Fair-housing experts note that requesting additional documentation from certain applicants or treating tenants differently based on perceived nationality can raise red flags, even when there is no intent to discriminate.

