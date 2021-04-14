RentPath Announces Updated Traffic Metrics; Is The Fastest Growing Major ILS Since June 2020

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath today announced that industry data provider Comscore has concluded that RentPath's traffic has been understated by Comscore's reporting for the past 8 months.

Starting on March 17, Comscore began publishing the following disclaimer on their portal for anyone who pulls data on RentPath or Apartmentguide.com:

Total Visits and Total Minutes for the months of July 2020 – February 2021 are underreported in the Mobile Metrix and Media Metrix Multi-Platform reporting for [P]Rentpath Network and [M] Apartmentguide.com

The underreporting error has caused RentPath's year-over-year traffic growth to be understated by an average of 20 percentage points over the past 8 months. According to the updated numbers, RentPath has been the fastest growing major ILS since June 2020.

About RentPath:

RentPath is a leading digital marketing solutions company that empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Through its brands, RentPath continues to simplify the rental search experience while driving quality advertiser leads that result in occupancies and a high return on investment. With powerful online and mobile solutions that provide prospective renters with the information and tools they need, RentPath connects consumers with a home that reflects their personal lifestyles.

RentPath helps people navigate the rental journey by providing a delightful, stress-free experience so that all renters find and enjoy their ideal home.

Contacts:

RentPath

David Bell

[email protected]

470-312-6368

SOURCE RentPath

Related Links

www.rentpath.com

