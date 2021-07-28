RentPath Appoints Jon Ziglar as CEO

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, announced today the appointment of Jon Ziglar as Chief Executive Officer effective August 16th. Ziglar comes to RentPath from ParkMobile, where he has been CEO and a board director since 2015. Ziglar has significant experience driving corporate strategy, sales and technology innovation to deliver growth in rapidly evolving industries. During his tenure at ParkMobile, the business grew its customer base over 800% while expanding its products beyond on-street parking to include event and airport reservations, electric vehicle charging and toll payments. Ziglar's experience running a marketplace that connects millions of consumers with enterprise customers is particularly relevant to RentPath, whose core business is connecting people looking for long-term home rentals with property owners and managers looking for prospective tenants.

"Jon is a world-class CEO, with the technology and sales expertise to grow a marketplace, the drive to compete, and the vision to re-imagine the home rental experience," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Hiring a CEO of Jon's caliber is a major commitment from Redfin to the home-rental market. He's a deeply values-driven person who'll do right by our customers, and he's here to win."

As CEO of RentPath, Ziglar will work to grow the business by delivering more value to property managers and consumers alike. Ziglar has a strong foundation to build upon; already in 2021, leads per property are up 54%, with customers averaging 20 monthly tour requests and 20 online applications, both all-time highs. Ziglar will help shepherd the integration of RentPath's rental listings onto Redfin.com, which will give RentPath's customers exposure to the tens of millions of consumers who visit Redfin.com each month, many of whom ultimately elect to rent instead of purchase a home. Working with RentPath's technology and product teams, Ziglar will also expand the company's product and service offerings to ensure RentPath remains the most cost-effective way for rental property owners to connect with serious tenants, fill occupancies, and manage properties.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity ahead at RentPath to deliver even more value to renters and property owners," said Ziglar. "Using technology, we're making the entire rental journey more efficient, from search, to application, to payments, to day-to-day communication and support. As the company that effectively created the category, RentPath has a tremendous and growing consumer audience, and significant digital assets and technology. As we deepen our collaboration with Redfin, a pioneer in the real estate industry itself, we are positioned to not only accelerate growth in our core marketplace business, but to transform the overall rental industry."

Prior to leading ParkMobile, Ziglar held executive roles at Ceridian, Elavon, and Raymond James, among other companies. He is currently on the board of advisors at Roadie Inc., and has previously served as a director and advisor on a number of corporate boards, including Payscape, Dayforce and Twitpay. Ziglar was named one of the Most Admired CEOs of 2021 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and was named an Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018 by Ernst and Young. Ziglar holds a law degree from Emory University and received his bachelor's degree in politics and economics from Princeton University.

