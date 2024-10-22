RentRedi Commemorates National Landlord Day with Second Inc. Power Partner Award

Fastest-growing property management software acknowledged for helping independent landlords grow their businesses for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software, is commemorating National Landlord Day with its second consecutive Inc. Power Partners Award. Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, has once again recognized RentRedi for its proven track record of supporting real estate entrepreneurs by helping independent landlords and investors build, manage, and grow their rental businesses.

RentRedi provides a full suite of services that makes it easier for independent landlords to manage their rentals, along with a unique flat pricing model that allows its customers to scale without increasing their subscription cost. RentRedi landlords enjoy the conveniences of automated rent collection , tenant screening , document sharing, and lease signing, while gaining a competitive advantage from the ability to offer tenants 24/7 maintenance management , on-time rent payment reporting to build and boost credit scores , and access to hundreds of discounts through the RentRedi Renter Perks Program .

"Landlords are at the heart of our purpose, and we value them as true partners in our mission to make renting easy," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "From the beginning, RentRedi has involved landlords in the product design process, always aiming to solve their unique challenges and empower them to reach new levels of success. Customer feedback continues to drive our decision-making process and is critical to improving the RentRedi platform."

This business strategy fosters customer trust and loyalty, resulting in RentRedi customers consistently giving the company high ratings and positive feedback. Customers regularly highlight RentRedi's openness to turn feedback into actionable progress, as well as its prompt after-hours responses, affordability, and tools that make property management feel easier, organized, consistent, repeatable, and professional.

Using RentRedi to streamline processes, cut expenses, and increase revenue, landlords can dedicate more time to their personal lives while growing their financial success, leading to financial freedom, more time to spend with loved ones, a secure retirement, and ability to build generational wealth.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups, supporting various business operations to allow founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," said Inc. Editor in Chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience."

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

