RentRedi Enhances BiggerPockets Partnership with Additional Benefits and Value for Pro Members

Fastest-growing property management software company saves BiggerPockets Pro members time and money with free subscription and premium onboarding

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software, has expanded its partnership with BiggerPockets , the leading educational platform democratizing access to real estate investing. In addition to a complimentary RentRedi subscription with their membership, BiggerPockets Pro members receive free premium onboarding to the RentRedi platform, making it easier and faster for landlords to access automated rent collection , tenant screening , 24/7 maintenance coordination and tracking, digital lease signing , syndicated listings to Realtor.com and Zillow, and in-app notifications to tenants.

The complimentary RentRedi subscription amounts to more than $300 per year in property management software, and adds value to the BiggerPockets Pro membership by helping landlords and their tenants get up and running quickly. BiggerPockets landlords use RentRedi to collect rent payments faster, reduce tenant turnover, save hundreds of hours per year on administrative tasks, and achieve paperless lease management.

"BiggerPockets Pro members can maximize their membership by taking advantage of our full suite of features, including the ability to scale their businesses at no additional cost," said RentRedi co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "Our software makes renting easy for both landlords and their tenants by providing solutions and benefits that improve their communications and relationships."

RentRedi's all-in-one property management software improves rental businesses by offering simplicity, flexibility, and value to landlords and renters. The rent collection feature, for instance, allows landlords to schedule rent payments, set automatic late fee calculations, offer multiple payment options, and receive 2-day funding and same-day settlements for rent payments.

The RentRedi Tenant App enables tenants to schedule automatic payments, and those who use the autopay feature have a 99% on-time payment rate. Tenants can also use the RentRedi Credit Boost feature to report on-time rent payments to all three credit bureaus, helping to build and boost their credit scores and encouraging more on-time rent payments.

"RentRedi offers convenience that reduces work for landlords while helping them strengthen and grow their businesses," said BiggerPockets CEO Scott Trench. "My advice to our Pro members is not to let another dollar of your membership benefits go unused, and begin using RentRedi today."

About BiggerPockets

BiggerPockets is at the forefront of democratizing access to consumer real estate investing education and tools to support investors in achieving their financial goals. Founded in 2004, the platform is a complete, essential resource to a vibrant community of more than 3 million real estate investors, helping them to identify opportunities, find partners, secure deals, and make informed investment decisions. With over 150 million podcast downloads, 3 million books sold, and more than 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, BiggerPockets is dedicated to serving real estate investor beginners, experts, and everyone in between, fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge is shared, and value creation is maximized.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

SOURCE RentRedi