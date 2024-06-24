RentRedi Lands Comparably Award for Best Company Leadership Plus Two New G2 Nods

Employee ratings acknowledge effectiveness of RentRedi's leadership team, while customer reviews continue to recognize the property management software as a High Performer and Momentum Leader

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , a powerful property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, has earned another Comparably Award this quarter, joining its list for Best Company Leadership, while also earning two more G2 endorsements as a "High Performer" and "Momentum Leader." The awards signify satisfaction with RentRedi among both employees and customers, as the Comparably award is based on feedback on RentRedi's CEO, leadership teams, and direct managers, while the G2 awards are based on feedback from the users of RentRedi's rental management app.

The customer has always been a central component of the development and success of the RentRedi platform. The company's direct engagement with its customers sets it apart from other property management platforms, resulting in 55 G2 awards based on customer feedback since 2020, including the "Users Love Us" award, eight Best Estimated ROI awards, 28 High Performer awards, and 10 Momentum Leader awards — all based on a high volume of five-star reviews from its customers.

"We thrive on input from our customers, using their valuable feedback to inform our technical decisions and influence the trajectory of our product development," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "The fact that our rental software consistently earns user-based recognition from top industry influencers such as G2 and Inc. is very meaningful, as we continue to put our customers first to ensure we are addressing their needs and solving their pain points."

By earning the prestigious Comparably award, RentRedi joins some of the world's largest and most recognizable companies, such as Adobe, Uber, Nextdoor, Instacart, and Experian. "Our leadership team is innovative and hard-working, while instilling a supportive company culture that values growth, flexibility, and work-life balance, making RentRedi an attractive place to work for a diverse group of professionals," added Barone.

These awards follow RentRedi's recognition by Comparably last year as a top 100 company on its Best Company Culture and Best Compensation lists, while RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone was included on the Best CEOs list. At age 29, being named one of the country's top-ranked chief executives was an impressive feat.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Workers answered structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice format) on different workplace topics. Each answer was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. For fairness and statistical significance, more weight was given to companies with more employee ratings relative to their size. The final data set was compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies. Visit Awards FAQ for more information.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably , now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education — it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com .

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $25 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

