RentRedi Launches 24/7 Live Chat Support

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing all-in-one property management software that makes renting easy for both landlords and renters, has launched 24/7 live chat support across all time zones, offering global accessibility. The new feature reinforces RentRedi's commitment to being an accommodating partner to DIY landlords, making certain that their tenants' needs and concerns receive immediate attention on any day of the week and at any hour of the day or night.

RentRedi's round-the-clock support allows landlords to rest assured knowing that tenant inquiries or issues are being addressed promptly without disrupting their daily lives. When tenants need help, they can reach out directly to RentRedi, eliminating the need for independent landlords and property managers to constantly be on call. This approach caters to the busy schedules of DIY landlords while ensuring their tenants feel supported at all times.

"We understand that a rental business doesn't sleep, and we empathize with landlords who are also juggling full-time jobs and other responsibilities," said RentRedi co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "Providing 24/7 live support ensures landlords and tenants have access to the help they need—from middle-of-the-night maintenance issues to last minute rent payments—at any time, from any location."

By handling tenant needs and providing 24/7 assistance, RentRedi makes it easier for landlords to effectively balance and prioritize their responsibilities without sacrificing the quality of service provided to renters. It's another way RentRedi makes property management simple, efficient, and stress-free for everyone involved in the renting process.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. It was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

SOURCE RentRedi