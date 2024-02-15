RentRedi Ramps Up Member Perks, Adds Eight Partners That Help Landlords Grow Rental Businesses

New Perks Page Aimed at Connecting Landlords with Resources That Enhance the Rental Management Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, has launched a new Member Perks program that highlights eight new partnerships, along with existing partnerships, that enhance the property management experience. The goal of this feature is to connect landlords with valuable resources that provide business advantages and facilitate growth.

"In the spirit of giving our customers everything they want, our Member Perks program provides landlords with easy access to innovative technologies and discounted services that complement their rental businesses," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "We also hope to introduce our customers to resources that are hard to find or overlooked by landlords who may not realize the necessity or benefits of the services to their business."

RentRedi connects landlords with valuable resources that provide business advantages and facilitate growth. Post this

For example, the landlords who use the exclusive Home Depot discounts available through RentRedi's Member Perks save $346 per year on average. RentRedi landlords also have access to accounting services for easier bookkeeping and tax preparation through REI Hub, renters insurance through Sure, and 24/7 maintenance management through Latchel.

New partners added to the Member Perks program include:

1-800-GOT-JUNK? — a full-service Junk Removal company that always makes sure unwanted items are donated, recycled, or disposed of responsibly

— a full-service Junk Removal company that always makes sure unwanted items are donated, recycled, or disposed of responsibly BrightInvestor — market analysis that provides insights on hard-to-find data such as crime data, rental rates, population trends, job growth, income distribution, and more to help investors find the best real estate markets, get MLS access, and source off-market deals

— market analysis that provides insights on hard-to-find data such as crime data, rental rates, population trends, job growth, income distribution, and more to help investors find the best real estate markets, get MLS access, and source off-market deals Cash Flow Breakfast Club — a national REI network of coaches, mentors and masterminds that is focused on helping real estate investors achieve financial freedom

— a national REI network of coaches, mentors and masterminds that is focused on helping real estate investors achieve financial freedom HireAHelper — a nationwide marketplace for comparing and booking the most affordable local movers online, providing the ability to instantly book labor and transportation by the hour

— a nationwide marketplace for comparing and booking the most affordable local movers online, providing the ability to instantly book labor and transportation by the hour Honeycomb — multi-family and landlord insurance that provides tailored and comprehensive property and casualty coverage for apartments and condo associations at a competitive price point

— multi-family and landlord insurance that provides tailored and comprehensive property and casualty coverage for apartments and condo associations at a competitive price point New Western — investor-friendly agents that help busy landlords find and buy rehab-ready properties through a national real estate investment marketplace

— investor-friendly agents that help busy landlords find and buy rehab-ready properties through a national real estate investment marketplace Showami — a national showing agent service that will find someone to show a property when the owner is unavailable, providing a convenient benefit for local and out-of-state landlords

— a national showing agent service that will find someone to show a property when the owner is unavailable, providing a convenient benefit for local and out-of-state landlords Southern Impression Homes — a Build-to-Rent product built for investors by investors that starts with new construction and ends with a turnkey property for growing real estate portfolios

RentRedi also features a Renter Perks Program that offers hundreds of discounts and special deals from local and national brand name companies ranging from groceries and home decor to storage and pet insurance.

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, being named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $20 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

SOURCE RentRedi