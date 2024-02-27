RentRedi Ranks 12th on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Northeast Region

With a two-year revenue growth of 1,219%, RentRedi joins ranks of elite Inc. 5000 companies, while earning seven new G2 awards and recognitions from Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that RentRedi is No. 12 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. RentRedi, an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, was selected for this honor following a remarkable two-year revenue growth of 1,219%.

RentRedi, an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, is No. 12 on the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies. RentRedi provides an all-in-one web and mobile app that automates and streamlines renting processes such as rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, and maintenance management, and accounting.

"Our rapid growth is attributed to the valuable feedback we receive from our customers and our commitment to using that feedback to develop a product that gives our customers everything they need to manage their business," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "It is a great honor to be recognized for our growth achievement and contribution to the Northeast region's economy."

RentRedi stands out from other property management platforms because user feedback consistently drives decisions that improve its platform. RentRedi landlords and investors are empowered to reach new levels of success in their lives by streamlining their operating costs, cutting expenses, and increasing revenue. The success of its customers translates to the success of RentRedi, which led to the company's inclusion on the Inc. Regionals list, as well as being named a 2023 Inc. Power Partner in October.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Born out of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. The companies on this year's list show an impressive rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they had also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at Inc.com/Northeast .

In addition to the Inc. Regionals distinction, RentRedi recently earned new G2 awards in seven different categories, including High Performer, Momentum Leader, and Best Estimated ROI. Also receiving new recognitions from Gartner Digital Markets brands, RentRedi was named a GetApp Category Leader and was featured in Capterra's Shortlist for Real Estate Property Management Software and the "7 Top-Rated Affordable Property Management Software" report on Software Advice.

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market, being named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $20 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

