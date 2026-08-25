RentSpree Expands in Texas & Louisiana with New NTREIS Partnership, Now Serving 100,000+ Agents Across both States

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree is thrilled to announce a significant new partnership with NTREIS, expanding the platform's reach to serve realtors across Texas and Louisiana. As of August 25, 2026, NTREIS subscribers will find RentSpree's rental screening and application tools directly integrated into their MLS system, creating a frictionless experience as they guide renters and landlords through these important rental steps.

This move marks a moment of validation for RentSpree, as it now gains significant momentum across Texas and Louisiana, but additionally a vendor transition. NTREIS is switching to RentSpree from its previous provider, representing a strong endorsement of RentSpree's platform strength and market momentum.

Why Texas & Louisiana Matter

Texas and Louisiana combined added tens of thousands of net jobs in the last year, outpacing national growth rates. And even though more than 250,000 relocators have chosen Texas and Louisiana, the market is competitive. The median rent in Texas is about $1,783 per month (down roughly 5.8% year-over-year), with around 40% of listings offering concessions. The Louisiana median rent across all unit types is similar, at around $1,500 per month.

This high-volume and competitive environment means that agents across Texas and Louisiana need tools to drive efficiency and professionalism. Properties that are well-priced and well-presented typically lease within the first two weeks, while overpriced listings can sit for over a month. With this new RentSpree partnership, NTREIS members can speed up the screening and application processes that often slow down lease signings.

Building Momentum

NTREIS serves real estate professionals across much of Texas and portions of Louisiana, operating as the primary MLS for both states. That means this deal brings RentSpree's rental tools to agents working on both sides of the state line, including brokers licensed in both.

When considered alongside RentSpree's 2024 partnership with Central Texas MLS, the company now serves roughly 100,000 agents across the region. North Texas is a self-contained job market in its own right, with properties near DFW Airport, Legacy West in Plano, and downtown Dallas all holding strong occupancy, where rental volume is substantial and specialization matters. Layer in the broader Texas markets and Louisiana's cross-border communities, and the combined coverage spans a genuinely two-state footprint.

NTREIS joining the RentSpree platform sends a clear signal: MLS leaders across Texas and Louisiana are choosing RentSpree as their rental partner. This follows recent partnership announcements with MLS Technology, Willamette Valley MLS, BAREIS MLS, and others, bolstering RentSpree's position as the industry's go-to rental platform.

Also notable is that NTREIS made the decision to transition from its previous vendor to RentSpree. This movement reflects confidence in RentSpree's platform capabilities, roadmap, and member support. For other MLSs evaluating rental partners across either state, NTREIS's vote of confidence speaks volumes.

What's Next

NTREIS will officially launch the integration on August 25, 2026, with comprehensive training resources and dedicated RentSpree support to ensure rapid adoption across NTREIS subscribers.

Texas and Louisiana agents now have a platform built for high-volume rental markets. NTREIS just made sure they'll be the ones to provide it.

For more information, visit https://www.rentspree.com/partner/ntreis

About NTREIS

NTREIS serves MLS members across Texas and Louisiana, providing data, technology, and market intelligence for real estate professionals.

About RentSpree

Seattle-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and lease management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve four million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

SOURCE RentSpree