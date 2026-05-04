RentSpree and FMLS Launch Nurture, a New Module Turning Renters into Lifelong Clients

New RentEdge module keeps agents top-of-mind with rental leads, converting them into future homebuyers

SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) and RentSpree announced the launch of a new, innovative agent tool, Nurture, which is now live on FMLS's RentSpree platform. FMLS is the first multiple listing service in the country to deploy Nurture, which gives agents a way to stay connected with rental clients long after a lease is signed, positioning those renters to become buyers when they're ready to purchase.

Nurture is the latest module of RentEdge by RentSpree, the comprehensive rental platform that FMLS members have been using to streamline tenant screening, access rental analytics, and manage rental listings directly from their MLS dashboard.

Closing the Gap Between Rentals and Sales

For years, agents have faced a challenge with renters: once a lease is signed, the relationship often goes dormant. If agents don't stay in touch, they'll miss out months or years later when that same renter is now ready to purchase a home.

Nurture solves this problem and keeps agents and renters in touch, with automated follow-ups, personalized messaging, and engagement tools designed to keep agents top-of-mind with renter clients. The result is stronger client relationships, increased brand loyalty, and higher conversion rates when renters transition to homebuyers.

"This is a milestone moment for FMLS agents and the rental communities they serve," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "Agents have been asking for better ways to nurture renter clients into future buyers, and Nurture delivers exactly that." Lucarelli continues, " we're proud to launch this with FMLS as our first Nurture partner. It will deepen our partnership with agents in this region and continue FMLS's pattern of being early to adopt technology that truly moves the needle for their members."

A Full-Lifecycle Solution for Agents

Nurture closes a critical gap in the rental-to-sales workflow. By automating relationship maintenance and engagement, agents can focus on closing deals while Nurture keeps clients engaged through:

Automated check-ins and follow-ups

Personalized messaging tailored to renter lifecycles

Timing triggers that alert agents when renters may be ready to buy

Seamless integration with FMLS's existing rental tools

FMLS members can start using Nurture immediately through their existing FMLS login. The module integrates seamlessly with the RentEdge experience on the FMLS platform, so agents don't need to learn new systems or change their workflows - they simply have more powerful tools at their fingertips.

For renters themselves, Nurture means a more continuous and helpful relationship with the agent who found them their rental. When they're ready to buy, they have a top-of-mind connection with (and immediate access to) a trusted advisor in their corner.

The Future of Rental-to-Sales Conversion

As rental markets continue to shape the housing landscape, the ability to convert renters into buyers becomes increasingly valuable. Nurture positions FMLS agents ahead of the curve, giving them a competitive advantage in an evolving market.

FMLS members can access Nurture immediately through their MLS dashboard. For more information, visit firstmls.com or contact your FMLS representative.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 in Atlanta by real estate brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fifth-largest MLS in the United States. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across the United States and much of Central America.

About RentSpree

Seattle-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and comprehensive suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing, and lease management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations, and brokerages to serve four million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

SOURCE RentSpree