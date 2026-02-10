RentSpree Announces Expanded CRMLS Partnership, Bringing RentEdge to the Nation's Most Recognized MLS

CRMLS doubles down on rentals as core housing infrastructure

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the primary provider of rental software for the real estate industry, today announced an expanded partnership with CRMLS, the nation's most recognized multiple listing service. This collaboration introduces RentEdge, a platform that builds tenant screening, market data, and rental management directly into the MLS to help agents handle rentals with greater ease.

The move reflects a broader industry shift: rentals are no longer a side category but a core housing infrastructure.

"Rentals sit at the center of today's housing reality, especially in markets like California where affordability, mobility, and supply constraints collide," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO, RentSpree . "CRMLS choosing RentEdge isn't just about adding a tool. It's a clear signal that MLSs are stepping up to support the full lifecycle of housing, not just a one-time transaction."

A Strategic Expansion for CRMLS

For CRMLS, the expansion represents a strategic investment in serving users across both sides of the housing continuum.

"Rentals play a vital role in the California housing landscape, and our users need tools that reflect that reality," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS . "RentEdge gives our agents modern rental capabilities that align with how they already work, while reinforcing the MLS as the trusted foundation for all types of housing activity, not just for-sale listings."

Rentals, Reimagined Inside the MLS

RentEdge is designed specifically for MLSs and agents, giving them a modern, compliant, and scalable way to engage with the rental market without pushing users to fragmented third-party tools or consumer portals.

Through RentEdge, CRMLS users gain access to MLS-embedded rental capabilities that support streamlined renter screening and application workflows, actionable rental insights and market data, stronger agent-to-landlord relationships, and new revenue and engagement opportunities tied to recurring rental activity.

At a time when renters make up more than one-third of U.S. households and rental demand continues to outpace supply in many regions, MLSs are increasingly looking for infrastructure that reflects how housing actually works today.

"Agents are already doing rental business," said Lucarelli. "Landlords are already operating inside their markets.The question is whether the MLS is part of that ecosystem or watching it happen elsewhere. RentEdge is about keeping that activity where it belongs, inside the MLS, backed by trusted data and workflows."

Momentum Behind RentEdge

The CRMLS expansion builds on strong momentum for RentEdge as MLSs nationwide seek rental solutions that are purpose-built for their members, compliant by design, and scalable across diverse markets.

With seven MLSs now signed to RentEdge , RentSpree continues to position the platform as the industry's most comprehensive MLS-native rental solution, supporting agents, landlords, and renters through every stage of the rental journey.

"MLSs are telling us they don't want rentals bolted on as an afterthought," said Lauren Martin, Senior Account Director, RentSpree . "They want infrastructure. They want data. And they want solutions that strengthen their relevance in a housing market where renting is permanent, not transitional."

About RentSpree

Seattle-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and lease management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve four million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

