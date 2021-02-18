RentSpree Partners with Sure to Launch Renters Insurance in all Fifty States

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Takeaways:

RentSpree has partnered with insurance technology company Sure. Beginning February 16 , Sure will offer renters insurance to users directly on the RentSpree platform.

, Sure will offer renters insurance to users directly on the RentSpree platform. Property owners and agents will be able to notify tenants of insurance requirements and view policy details.

Tenants will be able to add a critical layer of protection over their personal belongings and themselves.

RentSpree, the leading tenant screening company, today announced its partnership with Sure, an insurance technology company. Beginning February 16, Sure will offer renters insurance to users directly on the RentSpree platform, with coverage backed by an authorized insurance company. In addition to the value it provides renters, the platform also facilitates high-efficiency workflows for property owners. It enables landlords to notify users of insurance requirements, track the status of tenant policies, and view critical policy details.

"Many owners and agents require renters insurance in their lease agreements due to the protection it provides to both parties," says Michael Lucarelli, CEO of RentSpree. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Sure so owners can be certain that tenants are able to meet these requirements with ease."

"Sure and RentSpree are reshaping the renter's experience with insurance," says Wayne Slavin, Co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Embedding insurance with our APIs into existing workflows for renter screening and management enables a smooth customer experience for both renters and property owners to seamlessly secure their assets."

Coverage is available for damages to personal property, bodily injury or damage to someone else's property, other personal property damage as a result of water backup of sewers or drains, and damages resulting from identity fraud. Additionally, in the event the property becomes unlivable, costs relating to housing and increased living expenses may also be covered.

When tenants have this coverage, they are significantly less likely to seek compensation from property owners in the event of a loss.

Renters insurance is an inexpensive way to protect both property owners and tenants against things that are outside their control and is available for users as of February 16, 2021.

More information about renters insurance on RentSpree: rentspree.com/renters-insurance/

About RentSpree:

RentSpree provides award-winning software known in all 50 states for its universal tenant screening process, renter management, partnership program, and rental screening API that enables any platform to incorporate an automated screening process in as little as one week.

About Sure

Sure, an insurance technology company, powers digital insurance programs for the world's most recognized brands and carriers. Its enterprise SaaS Platform and APIs accelerate digital transformation and embedded insurance distribution without the need for additional IT resources. Sure streamlines all aspects of digital insurance sales and service with features designed for each phase of the insurance lifecycle.

Founded in 2014, the company has customers around the globe and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. To learn more about Sure, visit sureapp.com.

Content and associated insurance products are provided by Sure HIIS Insurance Services, LLC ("Sure"), a licensed seller of insurance. Products and services may not be available in all US states. The above does not in any way constitute an endorsement or referral by RentSpree of Sure's products or services.

