RentSpree's RentEdge to Roll Out in PrimeMLS, Fourth MLS Integration Nationwide

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the industry-leading end-to-end rental management platform, announced today that PrimeMLS, serving over 11,000 real estate professionals across New England, will integrate its flagship tool, RentEdge. This marks the fourth MLS commitment, with RentEdge already launched at FMLS and State-Wide MLS in Rhode Island, and a newly signed agreement in place with Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR).

RentEdge is a modern, cloud-based platform designed to embed key rental functionality, including listing distribution, lead generation, tenant screening, and educational resources, directly into MLS workflows. Boards can adopt a modular architecture to align with their members' specific needs.

This announcement comes amid increasing rental market momentum. In metros such as Concord, NH, the rental market has been showing strong growth. The average rent has risen to about $1,850 a month, while median rents are around $2,200 per month, up 38 percent from last year, according to industry reports. Vacancy rates remain low, keeping the market tight and demand high.

"RentEdge was built to make rentals operate with the same professionalism and efficiency agents expect for sales listings," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "By working with PrimeMLS to bring these tools into the MLS dashboard itself, we're helping agents capture and convert rental market opportunities while strengthening client relationships for the long term."

With this rollout, PrimeMLS customers will gain:

The ability to create and syndicate rental listings directly from their MLS interface

Tenant screening and application tools integrated with RentSpree

A more unified workflow that supports multiple housing channels under one roof

Enhanced agent efficiency, trust-building with clients, and an expanded service offering

Added Chad Jacobson, CEO of PrimeMLS, "PrimeMLS has partnered with RentSpree for years, and this deeper integration represents a major commitment to the rental marketplace. By embedding additional rental tools directly into our dashboard, we're empowering our customers with seamless workflows that reflect today's rental-driven market."

About RentSpree

Seattle-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and lease management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve three million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

