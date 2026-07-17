RentVision Releases New Vacancy Exposure Metric, The Most Forward-Looking Signal For Multifamily Operators

LINCOLN, Neb., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RentVision, a leading provider of marketing and revenue management technology for the multifamily industry, announced the creation of a new predictive metric called Vacancy Exposure, which shows portfolio operators a continuous, day-by-day view of vacancy risk by community and floorplan across the next 60 days.

Most operators run on backward-looking numbers. Occupancy reports what already happened. Leased is overly optimistic because it ignores future move-outs. And because most communities require a 60-day notice, trending doesn't explain if it's about to face an immediate problem. None of these metrics provide a true picture of where vacancy risk is growing, leaving teams to react by bloating marketing budgets, stacking concessions, and dropping rents.

RentVision's solutions do the opposite. They run on Vacancy Exposure to help multifamily operators nationwide see when and where risks are building across their portfolio, and then take proactive measures to create demand in advance to prevent vacancies.

Vacancy Exposure works by comparing two values every day across the next 60 days. The first is unrented vacancy, which counts every unit that is vacant or going vacant with no future lease in place. The second is the unrented vacancy target, or how much unrented vacancy a community can carry while still hitting its goals.

The unrented vacancy target is calculated by pulling together three inputs: supply from integration with a community's property management software, demand from its real web traffic and lead activity, and its 12-month average occupancy target.

When unrented vacancy runs above target, that gap is the community's exposure. The larger and longer it runs, the higher the risk.

"That's the part nobody else does," said David Watson, Founder and CEO of RentVision. "Anyone can count move ins and move outs over the next 60 days. The hard part—the part we've spent years building—is knowing if that number is a problem given how much demand you already have built through your marketing and revenue management efforts."

Vacancy Exposure is the signal driving how RentVision's marketing and revenue management solutions work together when risk builds. Advertising ramps to generate demand for the most exposed floorplans, while rent prices and the community website shift to put them in front of the right renters weeks ahead of the vacancy.

As risk eases, RentVision's solutions pull back to protect efficiency and rental rates. The effect is demand created in advance, instead of vacancy managed after the fact.

Vacancy Exposure is available now to all RentVision clients, with no setup required. To see what it can do for your multifamily portfolio, visit www.RentVision.com and schedule a demo.

About RentVision

RentVision is a predictive multifamily marketing and revenue management software company that helps large-portfolio operators see exposure, optimize demand, and prevent vacancy before it happens.

Media Contact

Michael Zimmerman

(402) 204-0465

[email protected]

SOURCE RentVision