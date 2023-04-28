RENU Contracting Restoration Launches New Website

COPIAGUE, N.Y., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25th RENU went live with a fresh look and added features to their website. They also updated their restoration app that was reconstructed and built to provide a better experience and appeal to the user when an emergency occurs. The RENU app is currently available for download in both app stores.

Notable key features that were added to RENU's website include enhanced photo galleries, added video player, a news and testimonial section, job application portal, marketing resources portal, social media post highlight reel, and areas throughout that prompt the ability to download the RENU app. Each feature serves to enhance the overall user experience and help customers gain a better understanding of the scope of work and scale of projects RENU is able to produce.

Showing visual examples of goods and services is an extremely effective way to talk to customers. A critical upgrade that their marketing team felt necessary to have was enhanced photo galleries. They consider this their online portfolio and will update continually to showcase their work. A before and after slider was added to each gallery to provide customers with an impactful depiction of what took place at each job. The new site also allows for videos to be played. RENU's marketing team made efforts to capture job site services across the spectrum and produce videos that show the scope work that backs their message. Customer and employee testimonials are featured with the ability to apply for available job openings through the website. They can now do so in the News section. In order to give as much to customers as possible, brochures and fliers are accessible through their resources tab and current social media posts will be displayed on the home page.

Throughout the website users have the ability to download the RENU restoration app which was created to help give customers a fast way to notify them when an emergency occurs in their commercial building due to fire, water, smoke and mold damage. The app was updated to allow customers to upload images. Users can opt for weather and event notifications. Videos and company news can also be viewed in the app.

RENU Contracting Restoration is the leader in general contracting and emergency restoration for over 60 years and has become a preferred partner to facility directors, building managers, and architects. As a seasoned full-service provider RENU maintains a network of experienced contractors offering services that cover the entire scope of a project. Their exceptional work and extensive experience in exterior and interior renovations, additions, working in occupied spaces, emergency restoration and energy solutions has earned RENU Contracting Restoration the recognition as a top performer in the industry and why more than 90% of business comes from repeat customers and referrals.

