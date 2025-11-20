Renue Blue Launches First-of-Its-Kind Moisturizing Body Cream Infused with NAD+ Complex and Methylene Blue, Pioneering a New Era in Skin Resilience and Longevity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renue Blue™, a longevity-focused skincare range developed under Renue by Science™, is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovation: the Moisturizing Body Cream. This product is the first of its kind to combine our proprietary Liposomal NAD+ Complex with powerful antioxidants like Methylene Blue, heralding a new era focused on skin resilience, cellular health, and skin longevity.

The Renue Blue foundation is built on decades of expertise in nutraceuticals. As a proud subsidiary of Renue by Science, a global leader in NAD+ precursor supplements, we leverage decades of pioneering research in cellular vitality, bioavailability, and advanced longevity science. This deep expertise in nutraceuticals fuels our innovative approach to skincare, delivering bioavailable ingredients designed to optimize your skin's health from the inside out.

As the third hero product in the Renue Blue collection, the Moisturizing Body Cream is expertly formulated to meet the specific needs of skin on the body, supporting hydration, visibly improving elasticity, and combating visible signs of aging while promoting healthier-looking skin at the cellular level.

"We're entering a new chapter in skincare, one that emphasizes skin resilience and longevity," said Bryan Nettles, CEO of Renue by Science. "Our Moisturizing Body Cream delivers on this promise by harnessing cutting-edge science and innovative ingredients like NAD+ and Methylene Blue. It goes beyond surface hydration to support your skin's vitality from within, empowering consumers to embrace healthier, more resilient skin at any age."

This deeply nourishing cream features key ingredients such as:

Liposomal NAD+ Complex: a blend of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+), Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), and Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), delivered with liposomal technology to optimize skin penetration and support cellular energy

Methylene Blue: a potent antioxidant promoting mitochondrial health and combating oxidative stress

a potent antioxidant promoting mitochondrial health and combating oxidative stress Squalene, CoQ10, Peptides, and Botanical Extracts: synergistically working to hydrate, help to restore elasticity, and visibly reduce signs of aging

Designed for everyday use, the Moisturizing Body Cream provides a holistic approach to skin health, harnessing science-backed ingredients to support skin's natural resilience and longevity.

About Renue Blue

Renue Blue™ is a pioneering skincare brand committed to advancing skin longevity through science-backed solutions. As a subsidiary of Renue by Science™, a leader in NAD+ supplements, we combine decades of nutraceutical expertise with cutting-edge research to create innovative, safe, and effective products. Our mission is to help you achieve radiant, healthy skin today and for years to come.

About Renue by Science

Renue By Science™ is committed to advancing longevity science by making the latest breakthroughs globally accessible. We specialize in developing innovative supplement formulations that enhance rejuvenation and optimize energy production, empowering individuals to not only extend their lifespan but also improve their quality of life. Our mission is to harness research-backed ingredients and integrate them into bioavailable delivery systems that enhance both healthspan and lifespan.

For more information, please visit www.renueblue.com

