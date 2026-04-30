RENUITY RECOGNIZED BY CUSTOMERS AS TOP CUSTOMER SERVICE PROVIDER IN THE RESIDENTIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

National Home Improvement Provider Receives Prestigious Guildmaster Award Based on GuildQuality Satisfaction Survey Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renuity, a leading national home improvement provider operating in over 40 states, received the 2026 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential services industry.

GuildQuality awarded Renuity based on independent, uncompensated customer reviews, recognizing the company for delivering the highest level of customer service among companies evaluated across the U.S. and Canada.

2026 Guildmaster Award

Renuity's Guildmaster Award was based on over 90% of surveyed customers saying they would recommend the company's services to a friend, without any sort of incentive or referral bonus.

"This award reinforces our commitment to delivering seamless and enjoyable home improvement experiences above all else," said Eric Hayes, Chief Operating Officer, Renuity. "Our commitment to customers is at the core of everything we do and enables the highest levels of service across Renuity's full portfolio of home upgrades: windows, baths, kitchens, floor coatings, and closets. Without customers, there's no us."

In 2025, the company began unifying its portfolio of leading regional home services providers under the Renuity brand name. Renuity completes tens of thousands of projects a year and remains driven by its vision to elevate the standard for serving homeowners throughout the home remodeling process.

For more on the 2026 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading national home improvement provider that is redefining the industry with its commitment to enhancing customers' homes and lives through providing best-in-class home remodeling experiences. The company currently provides a diverse offering of home remodeling services in over 40 states.

To learn more, visit Renuity's About Us page.

About GuildQuality

Over 2,000 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality's customer satisfaction surveying and reporting software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. Join GuildQuality's network of builders, remodelers, and home service professionals and see your company through your customers' eyes. For more information about GuildQuality, visit www.guildquality.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Nam

Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

press@renuityhome

SOURCE Renuity