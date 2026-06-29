Renuity Home Remodeling Services Now Available for Nearly 650,000 Kansas Residents

National home improvement company launches suite of home installation services for the Wichita, Kansas metro area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renuity, a leading national home improvement provider operating in over 40 states, today announced that it is now offering a variety of renovation services to residents in Wichita and surrounding areas.

The company's expansion into the Wichita region is driven by recent explosive growth contributing to an increasing demand for renovation services.

Renuity was established in 2019 to unify some of the most trusted regional home improvement providers across the country. Today, the company serves communities and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. including across Kansas.

"What makes Renuity unique is our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Eric Hayes, Chief Operating Officer, Renuity. "From the initial consultation to the final walkthrough, homeowners can trust Renuity to provide transparent communication, reliable service, and quality craftsmanship throughout every stage of their project."

Renuity service offerings that are now available in Wichita include bathroom remodeling, window replacement and kitchen cabinet refacing.

The company recently received a 2026 Guildmaster Award for its commitment to customer service.

To learn more, visit Renuity's About Us page.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading national home improvement provider that is redefining the industry with its commitment to enhancing customers' homes and lives through providing best-in-class home remodeling experiences. The company currently provides a diverse offering of home remodeling services in over 40 states.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Nam

Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

press@renuityhome

SOURCE Renuity