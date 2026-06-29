Renuity Home Remodeling Services Now Available for More Than 500,000 Alabama Residents

National home improvement company launches suite of home installation services for the Huntsville, Alabama metro area

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renuity, a leading national home improvement provider operating in over 40 states, today announced that it is now offering a variety of renovation services to residents in Huntsville and surrounding areas.

The company's expansion into the Huntsville region is driven by recent explosive growth contributing to an increasing demand for renovation services.

Renuity was established in 2019 to unify some of the most trusted regional home improvement providers across the country. Today, the company serves communities and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. including across Alabama.

"What sets Renuity apart is our commitment to putting homeowners first," said Eric Hayes, Chief Operating Officer, Renuity. "We know that inviting a company into your home is a significant decision. That's why we focus on earning trust through responsive communication, personalized service, and a customer experience that extends well beyond project completion."

Renuity service offerings that are now available in Huntsville include bathroom remodeling, window replacement, and kitchen cabinet refacing.

The company recently received a 2026 Guildmaster Award for its commitment to customer service.

To learn more, visit Renuity's About Us page.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading national home improvement provider that is redefining the industry with its commitment to enhancing customers' homes and lives through providing best-in-class home remodeling experiences. The company currently provides a diverse offering of home remodeling services in over 40 states.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Nam

Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

press@renuityhome

SOURCE Renuity