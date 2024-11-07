"REO Speedwagon Is Over" - Nov. 8th Original Lead Singer Terry Luttrell Releases "REO Classics Red Vinyl Album" (Cut at Abbey Road Studios) Supported by 2025 Tour

REO CLASSICS BAND "Live At Shock City Studios" Featuring Terry Luttrell (REO SPEEDWAGON/STARCASTLE) & Michael Mesey (CHUCK BERRY/HEAD EAST) Cut and Mastered at Abbey Road Studios, Released on Song Haus Music and Distributed by Select O Hits Officially releases their "LIMITED EDITION RED VINYL ALBUM" November 8th, 2024 just in time for Record Store Day and the Holidays for the millions of REO SPEEDWAGON & CLASSIC ROCK FANS around the world.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The album was previously released on CD, digital downloads and all streaming formats on June 28, 2024.

Now that REO SPEEDWAGON has officially announced they will not tour in 2025, "TERRY LUTRELL WILL TOUR" in 2025 as REO Classics Band featuring Terry Luttrell with Michael Mesey, long time drummer for Chuck Berry & Head East, carrying on the legacy and performing all the Great REO Classic Rock Songs the fans still want to hear live.

REO RED VINYL COVER REO CLASSICS BAND

This Album was recorded to bring listeners that live raw power and energy they will experience at every concert, Honoring the music, the members and the REO fans around the world.

Terry teams up with drummer Michael Mesey (renowned for his longtime stints with Chuck Berry and Illinois rock band Head East), Mike Baue, Greg Shute and Will Polazzo to form this recording and soon to be touring focused on what they call "The Early Days," the greatness of REO Speedwagon's impactful '70s.

Longtime fans can now hear "157 Riverside Avenue" again as Luttrell, vocally strong as ever, brings his original magical firepower to this song and six others from REO's hard-rockin' roots as part of an exhilarating new band called REO Classics Band.

This explosive seven-track debut album features two other raucous classics from R.E.O. Speedwagon's self-titled debut, "Anti-Establishment Man" and "Sophisticated Lady"; the hard chugging blues/rocker "Golden Country," from the second album R.E.O./T.W.O "Riding the Storm Out" and "Son of a Poor Man," from the third album Ridin' The Storm Out and "Roll With The Changes," from You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish.

REO Classics Band's debut album was recorded and mixed in St. Louis at Shock City Studios and mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. Mesey went to Abbey Road Studios and was with Sean Magee as Magee mastered the recording, Sean also later Cut and Mastered the Lacquers for vinyl pressing. The veteran engineer, thoroughly enjoying the way Luttrell, Mesey and their band kicked contemporary ass into these classic tunes, exulted, "It's rock and roll. We need rock and roll!"

Now Available on many sites, including:

Amazon: https://a.co/d/27lyUri

Tower Records: https://towerrecords.com/products/reo-classics-band-luttrell-terry-recorded-live-at-shock-city-studios-2024.

Vintage Vinyl: https://vintagevinyl.com/Artist/14388782

Collectors Choice: https://www.ccmusic.com/recorded-live-at-shock-city-studios-2024/655825700224

Juno / UK: https://www.juno.co.uk/artists/Reo+Classics+Band/

Distribution Worldwide: www.selectohits.com

Website: www.reoclassicsband.com

REO Classics Band Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559929737129

Media Contact: Dane Spencer, Song Haus Music: 801-360-8489, [email protected]

Band Contact: Michael Mesey: [email protected]

SOURCE Song Haus Music