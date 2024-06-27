REO Speedwagon's Original Singer Terry Luttrell & Michael Mesey (Chuck Berry/Head East) Release REO Classics Album - June 28th, 2024 on Song Haus Music/Metallic Blue Records

REO Classics Band "Recorded Live at Shock City Studios"

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This album was recorded to bring listeners that live raw power and energy that they experience at every one of the band's shows, honoring the early days, the music, the members and the millions of REO Speedwagon fans around the world and everyone that loves classic rock & rock music.

CD Front Cover CD Back Cover

Terry teams up with drummer Michael Mesey (renowned for his longtime stints with Chuck Berry and Illinois rock band Head East), Mike Baue, Greg Shute and Will Polazzo to form this recording and soon to be touring focused on what they call "The Early Days," the greatness of REO Speedwagon's impactful '70s.

Longtime fans can now hear "157 Riverside Avenue" again as Luttrell, vocally strong as ever, brings his original magical firepower to this song and six others from REO's hard-rockin' roots as part of an exhilarating new band called REO Classics Band.

This explosive seven-track debut album features two other raucous classics from R.E.O. Speedwagon's self-titled debut, "Anti-Establishment Man" and "Sophisticated Lady"; the hard chugging blues/rocker "Golden Country," from the second album R.E.O./T.W.O "Riding the Storm Out" and "Son of a Poor Man," from the third album Ridin' The Storm Out and "Roll With The Changes," from You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish.

REO Classics Band's debut album was recorded and mixed in St. Louis at Shock City Studios and mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. Mesey worked at Abbey Road with Sean Magee as Magee mastered the project. The veteran engineer, thoroughly enjoying the way Luttrell, Mesey and their band kicked contemporary ass into these classic tunes, exulted, "It's rock and roll. We need rock and roll!"

