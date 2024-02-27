Reo.Dev Announces $1.2M Pre-Seed to help Developer Focused Companies accelerate their sales

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Developers are the new technology buyers in the modern AI-driven world. The 2023 StackOverflow Survey showed 66% of developers influence their company's tech purchases. The Boston Consulting Group report 'The Growing Influence of Developers in Enterprise Tech Sales' echoes this trend.

Reo.Dev, a Delaware and Bangalore based tech startup, offers a product that accelerates sales for such tech companies where developers play a role in product purchase. It uses AI to analyse developer intent from millions of open source, public, and first-party data sources.

Reo.Dev’s Founders (L to R): Piyush Agarwal, Gaurav Jain and Achintya Gupta

After initial success with global dev-focused clientele including popular open source companies in US and Europe, Reo.Dev today announced its $1.2M pre-seed round led by India Quotient. Notable angel investors Adam Frankl, ex-VP marketing at JFrog and Sourcegraph, Savin Goyal of Netflix and Outerbounds and Shraddha Gupta of Hasura also participated in the round.

For developer-focused companies, purchase intent resides in developer activity around their products. However, this activity is often anonymous and dispersed across channels, making it challenging to identify interested accounts and developers. Reo.Dev uncovers hidden developer activity turning it into accounts and developer leads. Sales teams use this data to identify in-market accounts while marketing teams leverage it to enhance campaign ROI.

Led by Achintya Gupta, Gaurav Jain, and Piyush Agarwal, all 2X founders, Reo.Dev's team has significant startup experience. Piyush's AI edtech startup was acquired by Byju's, Achintya co-founded a DevTool startup, and Gaurav was a fintech startup's co-founder and CTO.

"The sales processes for new age tech companies are changing. Historically, there was just the business buyer who was a key decision maker. But now there is an additional, increasingly influential buyer - the developer or the tech user. We feel the sales tooling for this changed GTM motion will be fundamentally different and we are building for that," Co-founder and CEO, Achintya Gupta, said.

"Developers are driving the next trillion dollar infra and AI wave. We have seen changing buyer behaviour always calls for new sales software and we felt Reo.Dev will be the right team to build this," said Anand Lunia, General Partner at India Quotient.

