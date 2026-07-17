Reo.Dev Raises $11.3 Million Series A to Scale AI Signals for Companies Selling to Engineering Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just eight months after announcing its Seed round, Reo.Dev, the AI-native GTM platform built for companies selling to engineering and technical teams, today announced an $11.3 million Series A led by Elevation Capital, with participation from returning investors Heavybit, India Quotient, Foster Ventures, new investor Uncorrelated Ventures, and several marquee angel investors and AI industry leaders. The latest investment brings the company's total funding to $15.3 million.

Reo.Dev raises $11.3M in Series A led by Elevation Capital

The announcement comes as Reo.Dev's Developer Knowledge Graph surpasses 100 million engineer profiles, supporting more than 200 companies, including NVIDIA, LangChain, ElevenLabs, Couchbase, Nebius, n8n, and Temporal. The funding will accelerate its frontier AI capabilities and AI agent roadmap.

As software buying shifts toward developer-led adoption and AI-assisted evaluation, Reo.Dev captures AI Signals from GitHub commits, CLI activity, package manager usage, documentation engagement, product interactions, and intelligence on technology adoption, migrations, hiring activity, seniority, and buying influence.

"If you're selling into engineering or IT departments, the first sign of a buyer is a fork, a CLI run, a Docker pull, a migration off whatever they used before, and most of that happens without your sales team ever finding out. We built Reo.Dev to capture exactly that," said Achintya Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Reo.Dev.

One of Reo.Dev's latest innovations is its Agent Intent Gateway, which captures purchase intent generated by AI agents interacting with products through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). As AI agents increasingly research, evaluate, and recommend software, it enables businesses to identify buying signals from AI-driven interactions, extending buyer intelligence into the emerging world of agent-to-agent commerce.

Built on its Developer Knowledge Graph spanning 3,000+ technologies and 250 technical functions, Reo.Dev helps Sales, Marketing, and RevOps teams identify high-intent buyers and prioritize opportunities. The platform integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, Salesloft, Outreach, Apollo, and Claude.

Customers are already seeing measurable business outcomes. DataHub generated $1.01 million in pipeline from Reo.Dev-signaled accounts in a single quarter, while Unstructured.io now sources 40 percent of its deal pipeline and books 20 percent more meetings from accounts identified by the platform.

While Reo.Dev competes with platforms such as Common Room and Warmly, it differentiates itself by focusing exclusively on buying signals generated by developers and engineering teams rather than broader company intent data. This approach has helped the company build a growing customer base among developer tools, AI infrastructure and technical B2B software companies.

Krishna Mehra and Poorvi Vijay of Elevation Capital said, "Today, AI companies are increasingly selling into engineers and AI agents, both of whom require highly contextual engagement rather than generic sales tactics. Reo.Dev has built a category-leading platform on a data layer of more than 100 million engineer profiles, creating the System of Context and Action that software and infrastructure companies will increasingly rely on to sell effectively."

Reo.Dev has also launched DevGTM Academy, a learning hub featuring case studies and insights from GTM leaders focused on selling to developers.

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SOURCE Reo.Dev