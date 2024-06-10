Reolink Announces Argus 4 Pro World's 1st Day & Night Color Vision Home Security Camera

The Argus 4 Pro sets a new standard with its dual 4mm lenses, achieving an expansive 180° ultra-wide-angle view in 4K UHD resolution. This Reolink innovation surpasses the industry norm by concentrating pixels more densely, ensuring the finest image clarity. Argus 4 Pro seamlessly integrates dual lenses to not only deliver a blindspot-free view but also to enhance detailed image capture, overcoming significant image distortion challenges associated with Dual-Image Stitching Technology. The advanced algorithms developed for the Argus 4 Pro minimize distortion and cover every possible unseen area, ensuring a seamless and clear panoramic view.

Reolink's industry-leading ColorX technology ensures the camera catches the light as much as possible. In low light conditions, the Argus 4 Pro can shoot full-color images with no need for infrared lights or spotlights, delivering nighttime images bright and vivid as the daytime ones. The Argus 4 Pro transcends the limitations of traditional IR night cameras and results in saving 2W/h power consumption when the camera is in night vision mode. The embedded Reolink ColorX technology contributes to a 30% more battery life comparing with other IR 4K UHD resolution cameras at a night condition*.

The Argus 4 Pro sets the pace with its incorporation of Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 technology, marking it as the first-ever battery-powered home security camera with the most smooth 4K streaming experience. This innovation leaps forward in wireless connection, ensuring that even amidst numerous devices, the camera data transfers with lightning speed, enabling real-time previews and swift recording downloads that are both smooth and highly detailed.

Privacy is paramount at Reolink, with robust security measures in place to safeguard users' personal data. Reolink's commitment to privacy means providing end-to-end encryption, customizable privacy settings, and diverse data storage options—all without any subscription fees.

Key Features:

4K UHD 180° blindspot-free View

UHD 180° blindspot-free View All-day Color Vision

30% More Battery Life

Wi-Fi 6 Ready, Smooth 4K Streaming

Streaming Easy Installation Everywhere

Enhanced Smart Detection with Accurate Alerts

Diverse Local Storage (with support of 128GB SD card and Reolink Home Hub)

Remote Access Anytime Anywhere

24-Hour Battery in Just 10 Mins of Charge

"The Argus 4 Pro represents the next evolution in smart home security," said Fabrice Klohoun, Marketing Manager at Reolink. "With its advanced features and robust privacy protections, it offers unmatched surveillance experience and peace of mind to our customers."

It is now available for purchase on Reolink.com and Amazon. To learn more about the Reolink Argus 4 Pro and Reolink's full range of smart home security solutions and services, visit Reolink.com .

*Testing in specific lab conditions.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.com .

