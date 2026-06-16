Reolink Announces Two Weeks of Prime Day Deals, With Early Savings Starting June 16 and Up to 48% Off June 23-26

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global leader in innovative security solutions for home and business, is kicking off Amazon Prime Day 2026 with two weeks of unbeatable deals. Early offers begin today, featuring major savings on some of Reolink's most popular products, including 30% off the Go PT Ultra with Solar Panel and 20% off the Solar Floodlight Cam. During the official Prime Day event from June 23-26, shoppers can enjoy up to 48% off across Reolink's product line-up, from advanced security cameras and floodlights to smart doorbells and complete surveillance systems. Whether you jump in early or wait for the main event, there's never been a better time to upgrade your home security with Reolink.

Reolink Announces Two Weeks of Prime Day Deals

Reolink Go Ultra - $98.99 (48% off $189.99) from June 23-26: Built for locations without WiFi, the Go Ultra delivers crystal-clear 4K 8MP footage powered entirely by solar and LTE connectivity. Smart detection minimizes false alerts, while the built-in solar panel keeps it running continuously, no wiring, no monthly fees, no blind spots.

OMVI 3i PoE - $209.99 (30% off $299.99) from June 23-26 | OMVI 3i WiFi $219.99 (31% off $319.99) from June 23-26: The OMVI 3i Series combines an 18MP triple-lens panoramic camera with a pan-tilt tracking lens, enabling smooth, continuous monitoring across an entire area. Powered by ReoNeura™ AI, SyncTrack automatically locks onto moving objects while the panoramic lens maintains a full overview, simultaneously. Fast, intuitive local AI video search means no cloud subscription or monthly fees, ever. Available in both PoE and WiFi configurations to fit any installation.

Duo 3 PoE $119.99 (40% off $199.99) from June 23-26: Utilizing dual 4K sensors, the Duo 3 PoE delivers a massive 16MP image with a full 180° panoramic view, ideal for driveways, backyards, or any wide-open space where detail matters. Smart detection, two-way talk, and PoE single-cable setup make it a standout for all-level users.

TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi $169.99 (43% off $299.99) from June 23-26: This 4K dual-lens PTZ wired floodlight camera combines a wide-angle overview lens with a 6x hybrid-zoom tracking lens for 360° coverage and close-up detail. Its 3000-lumen ultra-bright LED system and Private Local AI Search, which runs entirely on-device with no cloud fees, make it one of Reolink's most advanced outdoor cameras.

Argus PT Ultra with Solar Panel $104.99 (30% off $149.99) from June 23-26: A fully wire-free 4K 8MP pan & tilt camera continuously powered by a 3W solar panel. With 355° pan and 140° tilt, smart detection zones for people, vehicles, and pets, and built-in spotlights for color night vision, the Argus PT Ultra is a complete standalone security solution.

Video Doorbell WiFi $83.99 (30% off $119.99) from June 23-26: The Video Doorbell WiFi delivers 2K Super HD video with a 180° wide field of view, two-way audio, smart detection alerts, and an included Chime V2, all in a hardwired plug-in design. Preset voice messages and scheduled spotlight activation help homeowners stay ahead of porch pirates.

RLK16-1200D8 Bundle $1,049.99 (30% off $1,499.99) from June 23-26: For those building a comprehensive home security system, the RLK16-1200D8 delivers 12MP PoE coverage with full-color night vision, smart human/vehicle/pet detection, two-way talk, and a 16-port NVR expandable to 24 channels. A pre-installed 2TB HDD provides round-the-clock local recording with no monthly cloud fees.

Reolink's Prime Day 2026 event runs June 16 to 26 on Reolink's Amazon storefront and Reolink.com. Whether you're building a new security system from scratch or filling in coverage gaps, this year's lineup delivers professional-grade protection at accessible prices, no subscriptions required.

About Reolink:

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to innovation in security technology. Learn more at Reolink.com.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.